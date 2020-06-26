Hybrid power, an onboard generator, and even a sleeper seat make for a more versatile truck.
The 2021 Ford F-150 doesn’t look like a dramatic leap forward. The most obvious sign of a redesign, a widely revised exterior, is absent. Instead, designers took the Porsche 911 approach, applying evolutionary tweaks to the exterior while making vast changes under the nipped and tucked skin.
There’s a hybrid powertrain with up to 700 miles of range, an available onboard generator that can power everything from a cozy outdoor movie night to a full-tilt construction site, a redesigned infotainment suite, an advanced hands-free driver aid, a desk, a sleeper seat, tools hidden in the tailgate, nifty zone lighting, a revised interior design, and smarter towing systems. That’s in addition to all the stuff that made the F-150 so popular in the first place. But that roster of gear only scratches the surface of the improvements Ford made for its bread-and-butter vehicle.
What's New For 2021
The headlining addition for 2021 is the F-150’s first gas-electric powertrain, which Ford expects 10 percent of its new trucks to carry. This hybrid powertrain, branded PowerBoost, pairs a twin-turbocharged 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6 with a 35-kilowatt electric motor and a 1.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. That small battery means limited all-electric range, although the new PowerBoost hybrid should be the most powerful F-150 available by a handy margin. At the very least, it’ll be a respectable tow tool, with Ford promising up to 12,000 pounds of max towing.
But there is some trepidation with this engine. It uses a similar design to the Ford Explorer Hybrid and Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring (a plug-in hybrid), with the electric motor integrated into the transmission. In our experience, the level of refinement, both in Ehe xplorer and Aviator, is lacking.
Too often, the vehicle is unsure whether to reach for its electric motor or gas engine, resulting in unpleasant behavior, including sudden surges of acceleration. The new F-150's hybrid system should solve this problem with a revised transmission and additional calibration work on the part of Ford’s engineers, F-150 Engineering Manager Dawn Piechocki told Motor1.com.
Joining PowerBoost is Ford’s new Pro Power Onboard generator, which sounds like a downright nifty piece of technology. Essentially, owners can use their truck to power a variety of electrical appliances via plugs in the bed. Pro Power Onboard is available with up to 2.0 kW of electrical capacity on gas-only F-150s, while the F-150 Hybrid comes with a standard 2.4-kW capacity or an optional 7.2-kW capacity. The two standard setups come with twin 120-volt outlets, while the 7.2-kW arrangement boasts four 120-volt plugs and a single 240-volt outlet.
Even the least powerful setup could serve admirably at a tailgate, with Ford claiming the 2.0-kW Pro Power Onboard system could manage an electric heater, TV, portable speakers, a mini-fridge, and a blender at the same time. On the high side, the 7.2-kW setup could power all the tools a construction crew might need to frame a house.
Joining the available Pro Power Onboard system in the bed is a fully lit box and a tailgate with a number of tricks up its proverbial sleeve. The available Tailgate Work Surface turns an open tailgate into a platform for cutting lumber, making measurements, or even a stand for your phone. Ford spokespeople told Motor1.com it added dedicated points for C-clamps on the tailgate after it noticed owners were damaging their trucks with the tools.
For towing, Ford’s excellent Pro Trailer Backup Assist returns, although it’s now joined by a more advanced suite of cameras and towing-focused telematics. Owners can engage a camera mounted in the CHMSL to monitor the bed, and can check a trailer’s lights via the instrument cluster or FordPass smartphone app.
The cabin is more usable too. The optional Interior Work Surface does a pretty fair impression of a desk or table, which is a valuable feature for owners who regularly work or eat in their vehicle. While there’s a simplified setup for trucks with a bench, the captain’s chairs boast the neatest system, with a folding gear shifter and a clamshell center console that can create a completely flat working surface. And if you’d rather get some sleep, the available Max Recline Seats fold to nearly 180 degrees, making the F-150 a valid place to catch a few winks.
While the F-150 seems ideally suited for both work and recreation, getting to any destination will (eventually) be easier, too, thanks to Ford’s recently announced Active Driving Assistant. The system, initially announced for the Mustang Mach-E electric crossover, uses various sensors and a driver-facing camera to facilitate hands-free driving. It’s a late-availability item, though, requiring drivers to first select a hardware package when ordering their truck and then paying for an over-the-air update. Speaking of, aside from the Active Driving Assistant upgrade, all F-150s will offer free over-the-air updates for the life of the truck.
The F-150’s most obvious refinements are in the cabin, though, where drivers will find a revised infotainment system that works through either a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen or an available 12.0-inch display. Those touchscreens run the latest version of Ford’s Sync system, now developed fully in-house for its fourth-generation. A 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster is also available, featuring some of the same flashy animations introduced on the current Explorer.
As you may have guessed based on that list, there’s a lot that’s new here. But Ford hasn’t thrown the baby out with the bathwater. The new hybrid powertrain joins carryover engines that include the 2.7-liter and 3.5-liter EcoBoost V6s, a naturally aspirated 5.0-liter V8, a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6, and the base 3.3-liter V6.
Ford hasn’t released power outputs on any of these engines yet, although we’d suspect only tiny changes (if any) in horsepower or torque compared to the 2020 F-150. Working alongside every powertrain, from hybrid to diesel to turbo to V8, is a 10-speed automatic transmission. Rear-drive remains standard, while four-wheel drive is available.
2021 Ford F-150 Interior
Ford has made some substantial changes in the cabin, although the overall impact on design is relatively minor. The biggest news is the appearance of an available 12.0-inch touchscreen that, along with the optional digital instrument cluster, gives the new F-150’s dash a much more modern touch. Below that display, Ford freshened the layout of the climate controls, adding dedicated display knobs for temperature. Overall, the entire center stack looks and feels noticeably more premium.
Beyond those changes, Ford paid closer attention to the cabin’s details. There are tiny touches that highlight angles in the cabin and interesting material choices. The Limited has a neat mesh-like dashboard material while there’s an attractive brushed finish to some of the metal in the King Ranch. Leather quality on the two trucks we’ve seen in person is impressive, although the new F-150 still lacks the detailing found in high-end Ram models. That said, the gap between Ford and its rival from Auburn Hills is far closer than it’s ever been, and Ram should be nervous.
2021 Ford F-150 Exterior
Yeah, the exterior changes don’t look that huge. But while Ford hewed closely to the design of the current F-Series, the reality is that most of this truck’s body panels are new. In particular, there’s a redesigned hood and flashy new doors that adopt chamfered edges at the top and bottom. The result of these touches is a more refined design – the doors in particular make a huge difference, capturing light in a far different way than the current trucks. Other changes are even milder, like the tweaked headlights and taillights.
Ford is offering up to 11 different grille options and numerous wheel choices across the F-150’s six trims. There are also two-tone paint options that take further advantage of the lower chamfer on the doors.
2021 Ford F-150 Price & Trims
Ford will continue to offer the F-150 with six trims (for now). At this stage, though, it’s too early to tell what trims will get what equipment as standard. Here’s what we do know, though, ahead of the truck's Fall 2020 release.
The F-150 XL will continue to serve as the base model. It comes standard with an 8.0-inch touchscreen and a wider range of active safety equipment than the 2020 model. Ford hasn’t released an engine roster for any of its trims yet, but the Power Boost hybrid will be available on every version of the F-150. Beyond that, we expect this truck to retain the engine roster of the current F-150 XL, which includes every option but the 3.0-liter turbodiesel. Prices will likely start between $30,000 and $36,000, depending on body style.
The F-150 XLT will retain its position as the volume trim. It comes standard with the 8.0-inch display, but the larger 12.0-inch touchscreen is available as an option. It should continue to offer every available powertrain, as the current XLT does. As with the 2020 model, the 2021 XLT will offer a number of aesthetic changes to separate it from the workman-focused XL model. Prices should start between $36,000 and $41,000, depending on body style.
The F-150 Lariat is where owners start to get into more luxurious options. The Lariat model will remain the most versatile trim, with the most upholstery options and exterior trim choices. Prices will likely kick off between $43,000 and $46,000, and like today’s Lariat, the next-gen trim will only be available in SuperCab or SuperCrew body styles.
The F-150 King Ranch is what happens when you ask for a truck with all the leather. Possibly the most impressive cabin finish, every possible surface seems to feature cowhide, with more than a few references to the truck’s eponymous ranch in Texas. Expect prices to sit around $54,000 for this truck.
The F-150 Platinum elevates the Lariat with a great emphasis on luxury and comfort. It’s also the stage at which the F-Series really starts to shake off its rugged look in favor of a smarter, more polished style. As with the current Platinum, the new model will only be available with the SuperCrew body and its four full-size doors. Prices should kick off around $56,000 to $58,000.
The king of the hill is, of course, the F-150 Limited. As with the King Ranch and Platinum, it’s only available with the largest cab, the SuperCrew, and it features just about every possible piece of equipment Ford can think to offer. You won’t find one of these trucks with an MSRP less than $69,000.
- Ford F-150 XL: $30,000 - $36,000
- Ford F-150 XLT: $36,000 - $41,000
- Ford F-150 Lariat: $43,000 - $46,000
- Ford F-150 King Ranch: $53,000 - $54,000
- Ford F-150 Platinum: $56,000 - $58,000
- Ford F-150 Limited: $68,000 - $69,000
- Ford F-150 Hybrid: $35,000 - $73,000
Every trim and powertrain option should be available when the 2021 F-150 launches in the fall of 2020.
2021 Ford F-150 Pictures
FAQs
When can I order a 2021 F-150?
Ford hasn’t revealed when orders on the 2021 F-150 will open. Sales are expected to start in the fall of 2020, though, which means that this truck should be relatively common on dealer lots by the end of the year.
Will there be a 2021 Ford Raptor?
Yes, eventually. Ford is being coy about its high-performance Baja truck, but the company is almost certainly crafting the next-generation of this critical and commercial darling. As for what the Raptor will bring, it’s hard to say. Adding the PowerBoost hybrid would be interesting, but it’s unclear how a battery pack and electric motors would like jumping sand dunes.
What is the towing capacity of the 2021 Ford F-150?
Ford hasn’t announced detailed towing capacities for the 2021 F-150 yet, but the company is aiming to maintain its role as the leader in half-ton towing. The current F-150 leads the class with a maximum tow rating of 13,200 pounds. For the 2021 model, the only nugget the company passed along is that the F-150 Hybrid would be capable of up to 12,000 pounds of max towing.
What is the best engine for Ford F-150?
It depends entirely on how you’ll use the truck. For everyday livability, the 2.7-liter EcoBoost will satisfy the vast majority of customers. The available 5.0-liter V8 is the most characterful engine and is both potent and efficient enough to challenge the turbocharged models. At least until we know specifics on the PowerBoost hybrid, the 3.5-liter EcoBoost is the engine of choice if you’re planning on towing regularly.
Built for Getting Things Done, Ford Reveals the Toughest, Most Productive F-150 Ever and Most Powerful in Its Class
· All-new Ford F-150 takes America’s truck of choice for work and recreation to the next level, targeting to deliver the most maximum towing, payload, torque and horsepower of any full-size light-duty pickup, with ingenious features that make customers even more productive and new technology like over-the-air updates and SYNC® 4
· New exterior design has a bolder and even tougher look, and an all-new interior provides more comfort, technology and functionality for truck customers, along with enhanced materials, new color choices and more storage
· New available Tailgate Work Surface boosts productivity at the back of the truck, while new optional Interior Work Surface makes using a laptop or eating a meal more comfortable; available Max Recline Seats with nearly 180 degrees of recline help customers rest between jobs
· Available Pro Power Onboard™ means customers can leave the generator at home and free up cargo space; there’s enough energy to power 28 average refrigerators, charge a bed full of electric dirt bikes or run an entire job site worth of tools
· Exclusive 3.5-liter PowerBoost™ Full hybrid engine delivers Built Ford Tough capability – it is targeted to have the most torque and horsepower of any light-duty full-size pickup, at least 12,000 pounds of maximum available towing capacityᶧ and a targeted EPA-estimated range of approximately 700 miles on a single tank of gasᶧ
DEARBORN, Mich., June 25, 2020 – As America returns to work, Ford reveals its all-new F-150 – part of the F-Series lineup that’s been America’s choice for getting the job done for 43 consecutive years. The all-new F-150 is purpose-built to be the toughest, most productive F-150 ever and targeted to be the most powerful light-duty full-size pickup truck on the market.
“Since 1948, our hardworking F-Series customers have trusted Ford to help them get the job done,” said Jim Farley, Ford’s chief operating officer. “F-150 is our flagship, it’s 100 percent assembled in America, and we hold ourselves to the highest standard to make sure our customers can get the job done and continue to make a difference in their communities.”
The all-new F-150 raises the standard for all light-duty trucks. It targets the most towing, payload, torque and horsepower of any light-duty full-size pickup, introduces all-new features to increase customer productivity, has new connected vehicle innovations such as over-the-air updates that help keep F-150 at the forefront of purposeful technology, and an available all-new 3.5-liter PowerBoost™ hybrid powertrain with Pro Power Onboard™ – an integrated power generator.
“We see it as our duty to deliver not just what our customers want and need, but what they might have never thought possible,” said Craig Schmatz, Ford F-150 chief engineer. “The F-150 will be tougher than ever, and with fully connected over-the-air updates, it opens up a much wider range of potential enhancements – from predictive maintenance to feature upgrades.”
Toughest F-150 ever
The all-new F-150 starts with a durable, proven foundation – a fully boxed high-strength steel frame with a high-strength, military-grade, aluminum alloy body. Every panel of the distinctive, rugged exterior is redesigned while maintaining its bold and tough signature look, including an updated headlamp design, new power dome hood and wrap-around bumpers. Higher front fenders, a tucked-in midsection and larger-diameter tires pulled out three-quarters of an inch create a stronger, more powerful stance on and off the road.
There are 11 grille options available across the series lineup, all differentiated in their design and all unmistakably F-150, plus new tailgate appliqués. Functional upgrades throughout include available LED headlamps and taillamps, and available full-length extended power running boards with kick switch that provide better truck-side cargo box accessibility.
The all-new F-150 is also the most aerodynamic ever. New active grille shutters, a new automatically deploying active air dam, and new cab and tailgate geometry all work together to reduce drag and improve fuel consumption on every truck.
The interior is completely redesigned to elevate truck owners’ experience with style, comfort, utility and technology. Featuring enhanced materials, new color choices and more storage, it is built around the functional needs of truck customers. Every surface has been thoughtfully designed, such as more soil-resistant two-tone seats for XL or the new standard dual glovebox.
F-150 introduces an all-new 12-inch center screen – standard on XLT high series and above – that allows customers to split the screen and control multiple functions simultaneously, including navigation, music or truck features. The landscape design strikes a balance between demands for technology accessibility and the greater convenience of physical buttons. An 8-inch touch screen, standard on XL and XLT standard and mid-series trucks, means every customer gets touch screen functionality and better rearview camera vision. Both screens feature access to the new digital owner’s manual, which can help all customers find the information they need more easily, including how-to videos for additional explanation.
An available new 12-inch digital gauge cluster features a large information-on-demand area, along with truck-specific graphics and animations that respond to the all-new F-150’s selectable drive modes and can display off-roading data and turn-by-turn navigation.
Most productive F-150 ever
Ford’s deep understanding of truck customers informs new features on the all-new F-150 that help take productivity to the next level.
Creating the ultimate durable, anywhere office, F-150’s new optional Interior Work Surface is ideal for signing documents, working on a 15-inch laptop or enjoying a meal when parked. It is available in both bench and captain’s chair seating configurations on XL to Limited. Knowing many customers prefer a console shifter, Ford has created a stowable unit for F-150, which easily folds into the center console with the push of a button and allows full access to the large work surface when in park.
Class-exclusive Max Recline Seats available on King Ranch, Platinum and Limited models provide ultimate comfort during downtime. Max Recline Seats fold flat to nearly 180 degrees, with the bottom cushion rising to meet the back cushion and the upper back support rotating forward up to 10 degrees for maximum comfort.
Available lockable, fold-flat rear storage adds a vault to the F-150 that extends the width of the rear seats. It’s as easy as lifting the bottom cushion of the rear seat, dropping valuables in and locking them away for safe keeping. Great for storing long items like fishing rods or blueprints, it even has a divider to keep gear organized.
Every all-new F-150 comes standard with new cleats mounted to the sides of the tailgate to act as tie-down locations for extra-long items in the bed. New clamp pockets are built in to the tailgate of every truck, so customers can hold materials down for precision work. An available flat Tailgate Work Surface also includes integrated rulers, a mobile device holder, cupholder and pencil holder.
Customers can keep going into the night with exclusive available Zone Lighting. This allows occupants to turn on and off individual sections of exterior lights through the SYNC® 4 screen or remotely with the FordPass app on their phone, so they never have to work, camp or do anything in the dark.
The all-new F-150 is the only light-duty full-size pickup to offer available Trailer Reverse Guidance and Pro Trailer Backup Assist. Trailer Reverse Guidance, made popular on Super Duty, uses the truck’s high-resolution cameras to provide multiple views along with helpful graphics that tell drivers which way to turn the steering wheel while backing up. Pro Trailer Backup Assist, which makes backing up a trailer as easy as turning a dial, continues on F-150.
Most powerful in its class
The all-new 3.5-liter PowerBoost full hybrid V6 powertrain is targeted to deliver the most torque and horsepower of any light-duty full-size pickup. Available on every trim level from F-150 XL to Limited, the no-compromise PowerBoost system – the only light-duty full-size pickup to offer a full hybrid – adds instant electric torque to Ford’s 3.5-liter EcoBoost® V6. It is targeting an EPA-estimated range of approximately 700 miles on a single tank of gasᶧ and will deliver at least 12,000 pounds of available maximum towing – equivalent to the average weight of 43 NFL linemen.
PowerBoost combines Ford’s proven EcoBoost engine and 10-speed SelectShift® automatic transmission with a 35-kilowatt (47-horsepower) electric motor integrated into the transmission, as well as software calibrated specially for truck use, including drive modes like tow/haul mode to help customers better manage towing heavy trailers.
The electric motor applies regenerative braking energy capture to help recharge the 1.5-kilowatt-hour lithium-ion battery. The battery is efficiently packaged underneath the truck, leaving the cab and cargo box of PowerBoost F-150 as spacious for passengers and cargo as other comparably equipped F-150 models. The system is capable of sustained battery usage at extreme outside temperatures or under heavy loads.
Power isn’t only important under the hood. Available Pro Power Onboard expands F-150’s capability by bringing generator levels of exportable power to work sites, camp sites and everyday life. Pro Power Onboard is available with a 2.0-kilowatt output on optional gas engines, while PowerBoost-equipped F-150 comes standard with 2.4 kilowatts of output or an optional 7.2 kilowatts of output. Power is accessible through in-cabin outlets and up to four cargo bed-mounted 120-volt 20-amp outlets, with a 240-volt 30-amp outlet on the 7.2-kilowatt version. The system even provides power on the move to charge tool batteries in between jobs.
Most connected F-150 ever
F-150 represents Ford’s next big step in bringing connected vehicles to customers. The all-new F-150 is North America’s first full-size pickup with standard over-the-air updates, helping customers’ trucks stay at the forefront of purposeful technology. These updates are bumper-to-bumper, and can include all-new functions and additional features throughout the life of the truck. They can support preventative maintenance, reduce repair trips, provide improved performance and ultimately result in more vehicle up-time. The majority of updates will be completed in under two minutes and can be performed at times customers choose, so they won’t have to put their lives on hold.
All-new SYNC 4 is standard, helping keep owners connected and make their days more productive with more natural voice control available as well as real-time mapping and customizable information on demand. The technology builds on more than 10 years of SYNC innovation by helping minimize distractions with hands-free voice control as well as core features such as making phone calls and selecting music. With twice the computing power of the previous-generation system, new SYNC 4 can wirelessly connect smartphones without the USB cord for seamless integration of Apple CarPlay™ or Android Auto™ compatibility as well as SYNC AppLink® apps like Waze and Ford+Alexa.
Customers can access more than 10,000 hours of on-demand content, live channels, ad-free music, sports, entertainment, news and personalized recommendations, and they can search for related content with available SiriusXM with 360L satellite and streaming service. The new eight-speaker B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen is available starting on F-150 XLT, while the optional 18-speaker B&O Unleashed system with speakers in the headliner and front headrests is available on F-150 Lariat, King Ranch and Platinum, and standard on Limited.
Ford offers complimentary technology including 911 Assist® that automatically alerts emergency responders in the event of an accident, and FordPass, a mobile device app that allows Ford drivers to start or unlock their vehicle from a distance, as well as control new truck-focused features like Zone Lighting, Trailer Theft Alert, Trailer Light Check and Pro Power Onboard.
Driver-assist technologies
All-new F-150 offers the latest driver-assist features as part of Ford Co-Pilot360™ 2.0. More features are now standard on XL, including Pre-Collision Assist with Automatic Emergency Braking and Pedestrian Detection to help avoid a possible collision with another vehicle or a pedestrian, rearview camera with dynamic hitch assist, auto high-beam headlamps and auto on/off headlamps.
F-150 also adds 10 new driver-assist features and is the only pickup to offer Active Drive Assist, which allows for hands-free driving on more than 100,000 miles of divided highways in all 50 states and Canada. Its advanced driver-facing camera tracks head position and driver eye gaze to enable hands-free driving when available. It allows owners on certain sections of pre-mapped, divided highways to drive with their hands off the steering wheel – if they continue to pay attention to the road ahead – granting them an additional level of comfort during long drives. The Active Drive Assist prep kit contains the hardware required for this feature, while the software to enable functionality, expected in the third quarter of the 2021 calendar year, will be delivered by over-the-air update or dealer visit. Separate payment will be required to activate full functionality at that time.
Other new available features include Intersection Assist, which detects oncoming traffic while the driver is attempting a left turn. If there is risk of a collision with an oncoming vehicle, F-150 will apply the brakes to mitigate or avoid it. F-150 is the only light-duty full-size pickup with available Active Park Assist 2.0, which handles all steering, shifting, braking and accelerator controls during a parallel or perpendicular parking maneuver while the driver holds down a button.
Every F-150 is proudly assembled at Ford’s Dearborn Truck Plant in Dearborn, Michigan, and Kansas City Assembly Plant in Claycomo, Missouri. The all-new F-150 will be available this fall.
ᶧProjected EPA calculated range. Actual range will vary. Final EPA-estimated ratings available later in the 2020 calendar year.