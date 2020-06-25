The march of crossovers continues, as evidenced by this fresh spy video showing a next-generation Mercedes-Benz GLC prototype. The above clip comes from walkoARTvideos and catches a test vehicle in-action on the road.

The GLC-Class debuted a mid-cycle refresh in January 2019, but progress on a new model continues. This video shows the updated model certainly won’t rock the boat in the styling department, maintaining the GLC’s low-slung profile. We can say it looks a bit bigger than the current model, suggesting a third-row option could come to the SUV. It would certainly make sense, given the smaller GLB already offers the extra seating.

Heavy camouflage still obscures details front and rear, and placeholder lights are installed as well. Though the overall shape is familiar, we can see definite updates to the design such as the placement of side mirrors, door handles, and body lines along the side of the vehicle. Looking at our own spy shots below, the backside behind the C-pillar is clearly larger, and while the coupe-ish roofline is intact, we suspect some squaring up of the windows could take place under the camouflage wrap.

Gallery: 2022 Mercedes GLC spy photos

At this early stage we haven’t heard much about powertrain options, but prolific hybrid power is expected. That likely includes mild hybrid systems utilizing an electric motor and engine full-time, as well as plug-in hybrid variants. We don’t expect a full-on EV edition of the GLC, primarily because that role will be filled by the EQC – built from the ground-up to be all electric. And yes, for the performance buffs, there’s no reason to believe AMG won’t step in with a bonkers high-horsepower variant further down the road.

Speaking of which, we are indeed looking further down the road at this point. With the facelifted GLC barely a year old, the next-generation model isn’t expected to arrive until 2022 at the earliest.