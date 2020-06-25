Hide press release Show press release

All-new Mercedes-Benz GLA to start from $36,230

Atlanta. The redesigned Mercedes-Benz GLA is the all-new, highly anticipated gateway to the Mercedes-Benz SUV lineup. With a sporty design, aerodynamic proportions and compact dimensions, the new generation is more powerful, spacious and comfortable than ever before. The new GLA is also equipped with the intuitive new Mercedes-Benz User Experience (MBUX) infotainment system and offers the latest safety systems. Arriving in U.S. dealerships in mid-2020, the 2021 GLA 250 will start from $36,230* and the GLA 250 4MATIC is priced from $38,230.*

In the past year, Mercedes-Benz has updated its entire SUV lineup – from welcoming the first-ever compact GLB with an optional 3rd row, allowing for flexible configurations, to introducing the redesign of the best-selling midsize GLC. The new-generation GLE also debuted a highly compelling new design and an optional 3rd row seat for the first time, and the all-new full-sized GLS now offers Captain’s Chairs for six passengers, or a rear bench to seat up to seven. The all-new GLA now seamlessly rounds out the lineup as the attractive gateway to the refreshed Mercedes-Benz SUV family.

While the GLA remains a compact SUV in a versatile city-sized package, the new generation displays a more grown-up appearance as it is now taller (+ 3.6”), wider (1.2”) and has a longer wheelbase (+ 1.1”) than its predecessor. With more front headroom, more rear legroom and more cargo space than its predecessor, the vehicle is as dynamic as its customers’ lives – equally suitable for everyday driving and weekend getaways.

The new generation boasts a more aggressive SUV presence with distinctive elements such as the underguard, side panels, roof rails and integrated fog lights, while still maintaining its emotional and sporty design cues – including its sloped roofline, single lamella grille and standard dual exhaust.

With the standard MBUX interface, Smartphone Integration and widescreen dual display with touchscreen, the GLA features exceptional in-car operation and communication capabilities. MBUX takes user experience to the next level by incorporating a powerful computer, brilliant screens and graphics, a customizable display, learning-capable software, and Voice Control with natural language recognition. The available full color Head-Up Display and Augmented Video for Navigation further enhance this sophisticated system. Thanks to its innovative technology, MBUX supports the occupants by making various operations within the cabin simpler and more intuitive.

The all-new GLA 250 and GLA 250 4MATIC are equipped with a new, powerful and efficient turbocharged 2.0L inline-4 engine producing 221 hp and 258 lb-ft of torque (+ 13 hp compared to predecessor). The engine is paired with the newly developed 8G DCT (dual clutch transmission), which allows for increased output, greater efficiency and smoother operation at lower engine speeds. Additional standard equipment highlights include LED headlamps and taillamps, 18-inch wheels and a 7” Digital Instrument Cluster and 7” Touchscreen Display.

The GLA also offers class-leading driving assistance systems with cooperative driver support, providing the highest level of active safety in this segment with functions adopted from the benchmark S-Class. Using this technology, the GLA is able to drive semi-autonomously in certain situations. To do so, it keeps a close eye on the traffic situation with the improved camera and radar systems that allow it to see up to 1,640 feet (500 meters) ahead; the GLA also uses map and navigation data to further support assistance functions.

With the highest loyalty in the segment, the Mercedes-Benz formula for success is simple: get customers into the brand early, and keep them for life with myriad options to suit any need. The all-new Mercedes-Benz GLA offers a highly attractive new gateway to its SUV family that combines everyday spaciousness and practicality with a sporty and dynamic design, and will go on sale in the U.S. in mid- 2020.