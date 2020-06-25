More high-horsepower pickups, please.

Hennessey and horsepower go hand-in-hand in Texas, where the tuner has no qualms about building potent performance vehicles. The company makes an assortment of power upgrades for a variety of makes and models ranging from Ford to Ferrari. Their latest creation is neither of those, though. Instead, it’s a potent Chevy Silverado called the Goliath 800.

If you know Hennessey, then you know that 800 is about the truck’s output. The tuner uploaded the video to YouTube of the truck on the dyno where it put down 629 horsepower (469 kilowatts) at the rear wheels. The tuner’s back-of-the-napkin math – accounting for a 25-percent driveline loss – puts flywheel horsepower at 838 hp (624 kW) for the 6.2-liter V8. That’s a gain of 245 hp (182 kW) over the mill’s stock output.

Check Out More Hennessey Videos:

hennessey goliath silverado drag race Hennessey Goliath 700 Faces Stock Chevy Silverado In A Drag Race
hennessey corvette c8 vs c7 drag race See Hennessey’s Chevy Corvette C8 Drag Race Bone Stock C7
hennessey maximus jeep gladiator production Hennessey Maximus Jeep Gladiator Jumps Sand Dunes As Production Starts
hennessey f150 gt350 drag Hennessey Shows Why You Shouldn’t Race Pickup Trucks In Texas

Hennessey says the Goliath 800 is available for the 2019 and 2020 Silverado and GMC pickups equipped with the 6.2-liter V8. Info for the Goliath 800 isn’t on the company’s website just yet, but the Goliath 700 shows off what a customer can expect: high-flow intercooler and air induction systems, custom camshaft, HPE engine management calibration, and much more.

We can spot the Goliath front bumper, which features five LED lights, and brush guard on the Goliath 800. The truck wears Hennessey’s 10-spoke, 20-inch wheels, and the raucous sound from the exhaust also hints at all the upgrades made.

Save Thousands On A New Chevrolet Silverado 1500
Chevrolet Silverado 1500
MSRP $ 29,895
MSRP $ 29,895
Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with
Motor1.com Car Buying Service
SEE PRICING

Potent pickups aren’t as common as their SUV and crossover siblings, but as consumers flock to larger vehicles, both automakers and tuners are rushing to meet the new demand for high-horsepower, high-riding pickups.

Packing over 800 horsepower under the hood of a truck would have landed you in therapy 30 years ago. Today, you have Hennessey pushing those boundaries, and it looks like Ram isn’t that far behind with its TRX, the brand’s response to the Ford Raptor, though the Ram will likely pack 707 hp (527 kW). That’s a win for consumers.

Source: Hennessey / YouTube