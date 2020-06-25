Hennessey and horsepower go hand-in-hand in Texas, where the tuner has no qualms about building potent performance vehicles. The company makes an assortment of power upgrades for a variety of makes and models ranging from Ford to Ferrari. Their latest creation is neither of those, though. Instead, it’s a potent Chevy Silverado called the Goliath 800.

If you know Hennessey, then you know that 800 is about the truck’s output. The tuner uploaded the video to YouTube of the truck on the dyno where it put down 629 horsepower (469 kilowatts) at the rear wheels. The tuner’s back-of-the-napkin math – accounting for a 25-percent driveline loss – puts flywheel horsepower at 838 hp (624 kW) for the 6.2-liter V8. That’s a gain of 245 hp (182 kW) over the mill’s stock output.

Hennessey says the Goliath 800 is available for the 2019 and 2020 Silverado and GMC pickups equipped with the 6.2-liter V8. Info for the Goliath 800 isn’t on the company’s website just yet, but the Goliath 700 shows off what a customer can expect: high-flow intercooler and air induction systems, custom camshaft, HPE engine management calibration, and much more.

We can spot the Goliath front bumper, which features five LED lights, and brush guard on the Goliath 800. The truck wears Hennessey’s 10-spoke, 20-inch wheels, and the raucous sound from the exhaust also hints at all the upgrades made.

Save Thousands On A New Chevrolet Silverado 1500 MSRP $ 29,895 MSRP $ 29,895 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Potent pickups aren’t as common as their SUV and crossover siblings, but as consumers flock to larger vehicles, both automakers and tuners are rushing to meet the new demand for high-horsepower, high-riding pickups.

Packing over 800 horsepower under the hood of a truck would have landed you in therapy 30 years ago. Today, you have Hennessey pushing those boundaries, and it looks like Ram isn’t that far behind with its TRX, the brand’s response to the Ford Raptor, though the Ram will likely pack 707 hp (527 kW). That’s a win for consumers.