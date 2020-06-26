The 2021 Ford F-150 is here, and based on specs alone, the new full-size truck looks impressive. Ford says the new F-150 is the safest, most advanced, and most powerful pickup the company has ever built, touting a laundry list of options and features never offered before. But while there are major changes to the exterior and under the hood, the inside of the F-150 still impresses.

Some of the interior highlights include two new touchscreens, three available digital instrument clusters, and for the first time as an option, Ford's entire Co-Pilot 360 safety suite. Combined with new materials, unique colors and patterns, and a few subtle Easter eggs, the new F-150's interior sounds like a very nice place to be.

Design: Nicer Materials All-Around

Updates to the exterior of the 2021 Ford F-150 are subtle, but inside this truck is totally new. Ford highlights a unique mix of fresh materials, colors, and patterns designed to give the cabin a modern, upscale look. And that new luxurious appearance is obvious by checking out at the center stack. The 2021 F-150 sports two new touchscreens up top (which you can read about further down), each accented by a nice silver surround and a streamlined arrangement of buttons and dials beneath it.

Nicer materials adorn the dash, door panels, and center console – leather or soft-touch plastic, depending on which trim you choose. Leather seating is standard on Lariat and above, and there are three color combos for that model, two for Platinum, two for King Ranch, and one for Limited. Ford hasn't released all of the available leather and palette options, but we know for sure that the Lariat Sport model gets a unique burgundy interior finish, which is brand-new for 2021.

Features: More Toys

Ford packed plenty of features into the cabin of its latest truck. One of the most talked-about options (even before it debuted) is what Ford calls "Max Recline" seats. Available on the King Ranch, Platinum, and Limited models, Max Recline folds the two front seats flat to nearly 180 degrees, with the bottom cushion rising up to meet the back cushion, and the upper back support rotating forward up to 10 degrees. You can essentially turn your truck into a temporary sleeper.

Another unique feature is the gear shift lever itself, which folds flat to make room for a collapsable table called Work Surface, which extends out from the center console. There are a few Easter eggs as well, like an American flag emblem on the outer air vent near each door and, on the Limited model, a new badge on the center console with the vehicle's VIN number, updated from last year.

Also brand new for 2021 is ProPower Onboard generator, which allows owners to power a handful of electrical appliances via plugs in the bed. ProPower is available in three different capacities: 2.0 kilowatts on the gas-only F-150, 2.4 kilowatts on the F-150 Hybrid, or 7.2 kilowatts as an option for the gas-electric. The two standard setups come with twin 120-volt outlets, while the 7.2-kW arrangement offers four 120-volt plugs and a single 240-volt outlet.

Passenger Space: Still Plenty Roomy

Even though the 2021 F-150 is heavily updated, virtually all of the same interior and cargo figures from the previous model carry over. Things like headroom, legroom, shoulder room, hip room, and cargo capacities remain unchanged from last year. One of the only numbers that sees improvement is the width between wheelhouses; on the 2020 F-150 that figure is 50.6 inches and on the 2021 model it's 51.1 inches. And most of those numbers remain the same because the F-150 really hasn't grown much externally – it's only marginally larger (and in some cases, smaller) than the outgoing model across the board.

Regular Cab SuperCab SuperCrew Gain / Loss Seating 3 Passengers 5 / 6 Passengers 5 / 6 Passengers N/A Front Headroom 40.8 Inches 40.8 Inches 40.8 Inches 0 Inches Front Legroom 43.9 Inches 43.9 Inches 43.9 Inches 0 Inches Front ShoulderRoom 66.7 Inches 66.7 Inches 66.7 Inches 0 Inches Front Hip Room 62.5 Inches 62.5 Inches 62.5 Inches 0 Inches Rear Headroom N/A 40.3 Inches 40.4 Inches 0 Inches Rear Legroom N/A 33.5 Inches 43.6 Inches 0 Inches Rear Shoulder Room N/A 66.1 Inches 66.0 Inches + 0.3 / 0.1 Inches Rear Hip Room N/A 62.6 Inches 62.6 Inches - 2.1 Inches

Technology: Bigger Screens, More Safety

The 2021 Ford F-150 comes standard with an 8.0-inch central touchscreen and a 4.0-inch digital instrument cluster, the latter screen sitting between two analog gauges. The new standard touchscreen is actually twice the size of the one found in the 2020 model and runs the latest Sync 4 infotainment, which includes Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, AppLink, and over-the-air updates. Also standard is the downloadable FordPass Connect app, which lets users lock and unlock their vehicle, check their vehicle's status, and schedule remote start times – all from their smartphone.

The new F-150 also has an optional 12.0-inch touchscreen and the choice of two larger digital instrument clusters, one measuring 8.0 inches and the other measuring 12.3 inches. The latter digital cluster replaces the base analog gauges entirely. That massive new touchscreen, meanwhile, comes standard with Sync 4, pinch-and-zoom navigation, Apple CarPlay, Android Auto, and even a 4G LTE wi-fi hotspot.

8.0-Inch Touchscreen Standard 12.0-Inch Touchscreen Optional 4.0-Inch Digital Instrument Cluster Standard 8.0-Inch Digital Instrument Cluster Optional 12.3-Inch Digital Instrument Cluster Optional Sync 4 Standard Android Auto Standard Apple CarPlay Standard Navigation Optional 4G LTE Wi-FI Optional

There are two optional speaker setups, as well. Buyers can choose from either the eight-speaker B&O Sound System by Bang & Olufsen with HD radio or the 18-speaker B&O Sound System Unleashed by Bang & Olufsen with HD Radio. Both of those speaker options do cost extra.

In terms of safety, the 2021 F-150 comes standard with forward collision warning, automatic emergency braking with pedestrian detection, automatic high-beam assist, and a rearview camera with dynamic hitch support. Available at an extra cost, though, is Ford's entire Co-Pilot360 safety suite and Active Driving Assistant. Co-Pilot includes a bevy of features: parking assist, blind spot monitoring with cross-traffic alert and trailer coverage, distance alert, evasive steering assist, adaptive cruise control with stop-and-go, lane keep assist, lane centering, speed sign recognition, post-collision braking, trailer backup assist, trailer reverse guidance, and reverse braking assist. Unfortunately, Ford doesn't tell us how much it all costs yet.