Drag races are great ways to judge the performance between cars. Often, rival makes and models will line up to race to the quarter-mile finish line to see which is quicker. But the latest drag race video from Carwow doesn't pit rivals in a race for segment supremacy. Instead, it's a quartet of oddballs – BMW M340i, Mercedes-AMG G63, Audi RS Q3, and VW T-Roc R.

The AMG G63 packs a 585-horsepower (436-kilowatt) 4.0-liter twin-turbocharged V8. It tips the scales at 2,550 kilograms (5,621 pounds). The T-Roc R has half the cylinders, making 300 hp (223 kW). It tips the scales at 1,570 kg (3,461 lbs).

The Audi has an extra cylinder over the T-Roc, sporting an inline-five that makes 400 hp (298 kW) while weighing 1,700 kg (3,747 lbs). Then there's the BMW M340i in its wagon flavor with its 3.0-liter straight-six making 374 hp (278 kW). All four have all-wheel drive and automatic gearboxes.

The first race has the four getting a fairly even start before the cars settle into their positions. The BMW gets a slight lead before pulling away from the others with the Audi struggling early. The G63 has the most power, but that power has the most weight to move, too, and it's not like the G-Wagen's aerodynamics help. The BMW clocked a 12.3-second quarter-mile time. The G63 came in second at 12.4 seconds, followed by the VW at 12.8 seconds and the Audi at 12.9 seconds.

Two rolling-start races were next with the BMW winning both. However, the Audi fared much better, beating the VW in both instances. The final event was a brake test. Audi won with the BMW and VW tying for second. The AMG came in last, but it's heavier curb weight didn't send it too far past its competitors.

The Drag Race of Oddities is a reminder that horsepower isn't all its cracked up to be if it's hauling around a ton of metal. Weight plays a vital role in performance, and the far less potent, and cheaper, BMW shows it has the chops to compete against a mammoth SUV.