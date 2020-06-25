ABT has been pretty busy lately working on almost every model series from Audi - nearly everything with 4, 5, 6, 7, and 8 in the name and either an A or a Q at the front. The only piece of the puzzle that was missing was the Allroad suffix but this is now fixed with the new Audi A6 Allroad by ABT.

The tuning firm decided to work on the most powerful gasoline and diesel variants of the rugged wagon. Starting with the 55 TFSI with a 3.0-liter turbo V6 under the hood, ABT increased the power from the stock 340 horsepower (250 kilowatts) to an impressive 408 hp (300 kW). The boost comes courtesy of a new engine management software and no hardware upgrades.

Moving to the diesel-powered models, the most powerful 55 TDI with a 3.0-liter turbodiesel V6 now generates 384 hp (282 kW) instead of the factory 349 hp (257 kW). The torque goes up from 516 pound-feet (700 Newton-meters) to 560 lb-ft (760 Nm) which is a pretty impressive figure for a practical family wagon.

The 50 TDI also benefits from a new engine software, which gives it an extra 44 hp (33 kW) and 37 lb-ft (50 Nm) of twist. And if your compression ignition engine doesn’t produce the sound you were hoping for, ABT’s Sounds Control system should fix that if it’s generally possible.

Gallery: 2020 Audi A6 Allroad by ABT

In addition to the engine upgrades, ABT will also offer its customers a choice of two new wheelsets - the FR in either 20- or 21-inch size, or the GR 20 inchers. There are also small interior upgrades, including a new engine start-stop button and shift knob cover, both with carbon fiber finish.

If you are still lacking that final individual touch, the tuners will happily sell you integrated entrance lights, which “casually project the ABT logo onto the ground when entering or exiting the vehicle.”