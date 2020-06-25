Our coverage of the next-generation Ford F-150 kicked off more than three years ago when Ford announced a hybrid version for a 2020 release. The big day is finally here as the wraps are about to come off the fourteenth generation of the Blue Oval’s workhorse. The relentless rumor mill has been churning out details about the new F-150 for years, so we have a pretty good understanding of what to expect from the revamped truck.

The most popular vehicle in America will not only go hybrid, but it will eschew the combustion engine altogether for an EV variant due probably later in the life cycle. As it was the case with its predecessors, the 2021 F-150 will be available with a plethora of gasoline engines, varying from a naturally aspirated V6 to a couple of EcoBoost units, plus the 5.0-liter V8. In addition, a diesel engine should once again make those looking for low-end torque quite happy.

We’ve seen our fair share of spy shots revealing the styling will be more evolutionary rather than revolutionary, which makes sense since the outgoing model is not that old, having been launched for the 2015 model year. It’s a slightly different story on the inside where the center console will be reworked to accommodate a much larger touchscreen joined by an all-digital instrument cluster.

A new F-150 means a new Raptor, joined by a bevy of trim levels depending on what you need, including the luxed-up Platinum we saw earlier this month. From over-the-air updates to an extended array of safety tech, the immensely popular truck will represent a technological tour de force in its segment. Of course, there will also be base versions for those who simply want a workhorse at a more attainable price tag.

Gallery: 2021 Ford F-150 Hybrid Spy Photos

If you’re reading Motor1.com from outside of the United States, you might not be fully aware of how big of a deal the F-150 is to Ford and North America. Bloomberg issued a report this week that paints an accurate picture of why the new truck is important. We’ll just mention that the nearly 900,000 F-Series trucks sold in 2019 generated approximately $42 billion in revenue, per a Ford-commissioned study from the Boston Consulting Group.

Bloomberg adds: “On its own, F-Series is larger than McDonald’s Corp., Nike Inc., Coca-Cola Co. and Starbucks Corp.”

Check back later tonight for the official debut. The livestream will start at 8 PM EDT.