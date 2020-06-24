Yesterday, we received spy shots of facelifted Genesis G70 prototypes driving around without any heavy heavy camouflage hiding the front end. Now, photos from Korean Car Blog claim to go a step beyond spy shots. They appear to be straight-up leaked images showing the sedan’s front and rear clips completely exposed, long before Genesis wants you to see them.

The location of the photos is unknown. Korean Car Blog shared one in a Facebook post, with others available in their article. The front-end makeover shouldn’t come as a great surprise – spy shots already showed us the dual-pane headlights and updated grille with its pointed crest. These changes will bring the G70 into line with the rest of the Genesis family, notably the new G80 sedan that was revealed back in April.

Similarly, leaked photos from the rear confirm what we’ve seen in spy photos. The updated backside sports much larger oval exhaust outlets, with fresh taillights that mimic the dual-plane design of the G70’s new eyes. One new thing these spy shots do reveal, however, is a 2.0T badge on the decklid. That suggests the new G70 won’t get the larger 2.5-liter four-cylinder after all, but this isn’t a smoking gun just yet. It’s possible the bigger engine will be offered in the States, and it’s also possible this early prototype isn’t being entirely truthful with its advertising.

Leaked photos of the interior show a familiar layout adorned with a new steering wheel and a larger infotainment screen, as expected. Everything is powered down in the shots, so there’s no way to tell what kinds of software upgrades might be in store.

Ordinarily, seeing leaked photos like these would suggest a reveal is getting close. That’s not necessarily the case here, as our sources believe the G70 is still on schedule for a debut in 2021. That likely means it will go on sale in South Korea first as a 2021 model, followed by a North America debut later in the year as a 2022 model.