Buying a new car and driving it away from the dealership is an exciting experience. Unfortunately for this person, the feeling of happiness was shortlived and quickly transformed into terror. There was probably a tinge of embarrassment, too.

The video opens with the owner taking delivery of a new Kia Carnival (better known as the Kia Sedona in the United States). The minivan is inside the showroom, and you can even see the plastic that's still covering the seats. Lots of people are standing around recording the handover to the buyer.

The owner begins inching out of the showroom, but something goes wrong. The van surges forward and slams into a wall. The collision is bad enough that airbags deploy. After that, the driver sits in the vehicle for a while. He's moving around but appears understandably dazed. It must be very confusing to go from the elation of taking delivery of a new vehicle to wrecking the Carnival within a matter of seconds. Despite lots of people being in the immediate vicinity, no one rushes to the driver's aid.

Gallery: 2019 Kia Sedona

15 Photos

The view inside the cabin is a sad sight. The interior appears pristine until the camera pans to the deployed airbags.

The damage to the exterior looks dire. The hood is crushed, and the lower fascia is bent significantly inward. The mirrors are out of place, too. The puddle of fluid underneath the Carnival appears to be coolant, suggesting the destruction is more than just cosmetic.

Things get weirder near the end of the video because someone drives the Carnival away. Judging by the extent of the damage, we hope it's only taking a short trip to the dealer's service center because the minivan doesn't look safe to be on the road.