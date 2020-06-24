Mechanics often have a list of detested makes and models that are absolute nightmares to work on and repair. Often, crucial parts sit in hard-to-reach places, and some cars are so hellish that a simple oil change could make one hang up the wrench for good. And it’s not like cars are getting easier to work on, either. However, those who lay down cash for a new 2020 Chevy Corvette C8 won’t have much trouble swapping out the oil.

A new video from Roadshow takes us underneath the 2020 Corvette C8 with Josh Holder, Corvette’s program engineering manager, pointing out interesting parts of the undercarriage. There’s not much to look at – it’s flat and covered with panels – but there are two cutouts for the oil drain plug and oil filter that provide direct access to those parts. There’s no contorting to unscrew the filter, and weekend wrenchers won’t have to worry about spilling oil all over the place or removing and reinstalling the panels.

Chevy engineers kept the undercarriage covered to keep the air underneath moving freely. This helps reduce drag while increasing downforce – both wins for performance. Holder points out the rear brake ducts where owners can install an elbow duct that connects to the lower control arm, which helps cool the brakes. At the front, there’s the suspension lift system that can raise the front end by about two inches. The system can store the locations of where you’ve used the suspension lift, so the system does it automatically in the future.

Chevy introduced the mid-engine Corvette a year ago next month, and it flipped the script for the icon. The car even earned an award for its interior quality, which, in the past, hasn’t been the car’s best feature. But we’re still getting started with this new Corvette generation. We know there’ll be a Z06 model coming that’ll pack a hefty performance punch, and details about it are already starting to leak.