Courtesy of new spy photos, the new Audi S3 Sportback and S3 Sedan duo is making an unofficial debut weeks before its official unveiling. Two prototypes with basically zero disguise are here to unveil all the design secrets of the warm model.

The appearance of the performance duo is not really a surprise given the official preview photos Aud released a while ago. These new shots provide a clearer view at the front end, which doesn’t seem so busy with the camouflage not in place. The fact that the two test cars ride on different sets of wheels suggests the German manufacturer will likely offer a selection of wheel options for the customers to choose from.

If we had to make a choice, we’d definitely go for the blue sedan over the black hatch for a number of reasons. First, the three-box version is obviously more practical. Second, it’s finished in a killer blue paint which allows the black decorative accents to better stand out in the mix. And, last but not least, the wheels of the sedan look better.

But what’s under the hood is probably the most important part here. And we already know there will be a tuned version of Audi’s 2.0-liter turbocharged gas unit powering the new S3 and good for 306 horsepower (228 kilowatts) and 295 pound-feet (400 Newton-meters). A seven-speed automatic will channel the power to all four wheels. Audi Sport will tweak the AWD system to send up to 100 percent of the available power to each axle, while normally it splits it evenly.

Progressive steering and an improved suspension will also be on the menu, in a combination with new Bridgestone tires developed specifically for the S3. All in all, the changes should make the new S3 the “most dynamic model in the segment.”

With the new Audi A3 already out, it’s only a matter of time until we get to see the production version of the S3. We believe this should happen in the next few weeks.