The Porsche 718 lineup is entering the 2021 model year in the United States with a bevy of updates, kicking off with the much-awaited arrival of the PDK for six-cylinder models. The Cayman GT4, 718 Spyder, and the GTS 4.0 models will be optionally available with a dual-clutch, seven-speed transmission.

It will change gears quicker than the manual regardless of how good of a driver you are. If you’re interested, it’ll be a long wait as the first PDK-equipped 718s with the naturally aspirated flat-six engine won’t arrive at US dealers sooner than early 2021.

Originally unveiled at the beginning of the year, the 718 Cayman and 718 Boxster in the GTS 4.0 flavor are finally available to order from $86,800 in the case of the coupe and $88,900 for the convertible with the standard six-speed manual. The PDK versions cost $90,530 and $92,630, respectively.

Step up to the range-topping GT4 and Spyder and you're looking at $100,200 and $97,300, respectively, with the manual transmission. Their PDK siblings cost $103,410 and $100,510. In all cases, you’ll have to pay an extra $1,350 for delivery, processing, and handling fees.

If these are out of your price range, the lesser models are now more appealing than before thanks to an extended list of standard equipment. Whether you’re interested in a base model, T, S, or the aforementioned GTS 4.0, all come with dual-zone automatic climate control, heated front seats, auto-dimming mirrors, and automatic wipers. For your money’s worth, the boys and girls from Zuffenhausen will also throw in Apple CarPlay integration and adaptive bi-xenon headlights, which come in black for the GTS 4.0 model.

Gallery: Porsche 718 Cayman GT4

21 Photos

The most affordable Cayman money can buy will set you back $59,900 whereas the equivalent Boxster is $62,000, plus the destination and handling fees. A three-pedal setup comes standard, with an optional PDK available.

Porsche is planning at least one more update for the 718 lineup before the generation switch as spy shots have revealed a range-topping 718 Cayman GT4 RS is in the works. It’s said to up the power ante from the GT4’s already healthy 414 hp to nearly 500 hp, but prepare to pony up some serious cash. It’s rumored to cost somewhere in the region of $130,000 when it will debut at one point in 2021.