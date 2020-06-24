When Specialty Vehicle Engineering unveiled its second take on a modern-day Syclone last week, it didn’t reveal any details about how much it would cost. Considering the previous 455-horsepower version retailed for $40,000 plus the donor truck, we knew this one was going to be considerably more expensive. How expensive? Well, multiply by two.

Yes, the 2021 SVE Syclone costs an eye-watering $80,000 on top of which you’ll add the cost of a 2021 GMC Canyon extended cab in the Elevation trim. Doing the math, you’re now into six-figure territory, and you can spend even more by going for the optional tonneau cover available for $1,295, In addition, an extra $2,495 will get you a trim package for both the front and rear seats with a “Syclone V8 Supercharged” logo embroidered on the headrests and a choice between Jet Black or Cocoa Dune.

Despite the exorbitant price tag, SVE told Muscle Cars and Trucks it has already pre-sold 10 of the 50 units planned for production. Those buyers will get to enjoy a 750-horsepower sports truck with a massive 600 pound-feet (813 Newton-meters) of torque generated by a supercharged 5.3-liter V8. It comes with four-wheel drive and an eight-speed automatic transmission, along with beefier driveshafts and a rear-biased transfer case.

The list of changes over a 2021 GMC Canyon Elevation extended cab is quite large, including a lowered sports suspension, 20-inch wheels, sticky tires, and upgraded brakes to handle the extra oomph. We’ve driven the 2019 version and found it to be a real hoot, so you can imagine its more powerful successor must be a real blast.

While SVE has not provided a 0-60 mph time for the new Syclone, the 455-hp model with 425 lb-ft (576 Nm) from a supercharged 3.6-liter V6 did the task in four and a half seconds. It goes without saying that with an extra 295 hp and 175 lb-ft (237 Nm) on tap, the 2021 Syclone is going to be crazy quick. Given its hefty price tag, it better be.