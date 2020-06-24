The winners will be announced in January next year.

The organizers of the 2021 North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year awards have just announced the 36 models that will be eligible for the final round of the competition. The contest will be divided into three categories - cars, utilities, and trucks, with all models scheduled to debut until the end of the year also being eligible for participation.

In September this year, the juror panel, consisting of 50 journalists from print, online, and radio media, will narrow the list to a total of 12 cars in each category. Shortly after that, additional test drives will be conducted, including a comparison drive in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in October. The semi-Finalists in each category will be announced during the Los Angeles Auto Show in November and the finalists will be unveiled a month later. All the winners should be selected in January 2021.

Here’s the full list of models eligible for the 2021 NACTOY:

Car of the Year

2021

Acura

TLX

2021

BMW

330e and 330e xDrive

2021

BMW

430i, 430i xDrive and M440i xDrive

2021

BMW

545e xDrive

2021

Genesis

G80

2021

Hyundai

Elantra family (includes N Line and HEV)

2021

Lexus

IS

2021

Mercedes-Benz

E Class Sedan, All-Terrain, Coupe, Cabriolet

2021

MINI

Cooper SE

2020

Nissan

Sentra

Utility of the Year

2021 BMW X2 xDrive25e
2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e and xDrive45e
2021 Buick Encore GX
2021 Cadillac Escalade
2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer
2021 Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban
2021 Ford Mustang Mach E
2021 Genesis GV80
2021 GMC Yukon/Yukon XL
2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid
2021 Hyundai Santa Fe
2021 Hyundai Venue
2021 Kia Seltos
2020 Land Rover Defender 90 and 110
2020 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring
2020 Mazda CX-30
2021 Nissan Rogue
2021 Toyota Venza
2021 Toyota Sienna
2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime
2020 Toyota Highlander
2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport
2021 Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge

Truck of the Year​

2020 Ford Super Duty
2021 Ford F-150
2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

“Product introductions have slowed for a while, but that will change during the second half of the year as automakers release a large number of important new cars, SUVs, and trucks,” Gary Witzenburg, NACTOY President, comments. “Our jurors will be very busy over the coming months as they work to drive and evaluate all of these new models.”

