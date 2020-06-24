The winners will be announced in January next year.
The organizers of the 2021 North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year awards have just announced the 36 models that will be eligible for the final round of the competition. The contest will be divided into three categories - cars, utilities, and trucks, with all models scheduled to debut until the end of the year also being eligible for participation.
In September this year, the juror panel, consisting of 50 journalists from print, online, and radio media, will narrow the list to a total of 12 cars in each category. Shortly after that, additional test drives will be conducted, including a comparison drive in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in October. The semi-Finalists in each category will be announced during the Los Angeles Auto Show in November and the finalists will be unveiled a month later. All the winners should be selected in January 2021.
Here’s the full list of models eligible for the 2021 NACTOY:
Car of the Year
|
2021
|
Acura
|
TLX
|
2021
|
BMW
|
330e and 330e xDrive
|
2021
|
BMW
|
430i, 430i xDrive and M440i xDrive
|
2021
|
BMW
|
545e xDrive
|
2021
|
Genesis
|
G80
|
2021
|
Hyundai
|
Elantra family (includes N Line and HEV)
|
2021
|
Lexus
|
IS
|
2021
|
Mercedes-Benz
|
E Class Sedan, All-Terrain, Coupe, Cabriolet
|
2021
|
MINI
|
Cooper SE
|
2020
|
Nissan
|
Sentra
Utility of the Year
|2021
|BMW
|X2 xDrive25e
|2021
|BMW
|X3 xDrive30e and xDrive45e
|2021
|Buick
|Encore GX
|2021
|Cadillac
|Escalade
|2021
|Chevrolet
|Trailblazer
|2021
|Chevrolet
|Tahoe/Suburban
|2021
|Ford
|Mustang Mach E
|2021
|Genesis
|GV80
|2021
|GMC
|Yukon/Yukon XL
|2020
|Honda
|CR-V Hybrid
|2021
|Hyundai
|Santa Fe
|2021
|Hyundai
|Venue
|2021
|Kia
|Seltos
|2020
|Land Rover
|Defender 90 and 110
|2020
|Lincoln
|Corsair Grand Touring
|2020
|Mazda
|CX-30
|2021
|Nissan
|Rogue
|2021
|Toyota
|Venza
|2021
|Toyota
|Sienna
|2021
|Toyota
|RAV4 Prime
|2020
|Toyota
|Highlander
|2020
|Volkswagen
|Atlas Cross Sport
|2021
|Volvo
|XC40 P8 Recharge
Truck of the Year
|2020
|Ford
|Super Duty
|2021
|Ford
|F-150
|2020
|Jeep
|Gladiator Mojave
“Product introductions have slowed for a while, but that will change during the second half of the year as automakers release a large number of important new cars, SUVs, and trucks,” Gary Witzenburg, NACTOY President, comments. “Our jurors will be very busy over the coming months as they work to drive and evaluate all of these new models.”