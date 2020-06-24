The organizers of the 2021 North American Car, Utility, and Truck of the Year awards have just announced the 36 models that will be eligible for the final round of the competition. The contest will be divided into three categories - cars, utilities, and trucks, with all models scheduled to debut until the end of the year also being eligible for participation.

In September this year, the juror panel, consisting of 50 journalists from print, online, and radio media, will narrow the list to a total of 12 cars in each category. Shortly after that, additional test drives will be conducted, including a comparison drive in Ann Arbor, Michigan, in October. The semi-Finalists in each category will be announced during the Los Angeles Auto Show in November and the finalists will be unveiled a month later. All the winners should be selected in January 2021.

Here’s the full list of models eligible for the 2021 NACTOY:

Car of the Year

2021 Acura TLX 2021 BMW 330e and 330e xDrive 2021 BMW 430i, 430i xDrive and M440i xDrive 2021 BMW 545e xDrive 2021 Genesis G80 2021 Hyundai Elantra family (includes N Line and HEV) 2021 Lexus IS 2021 Mercedes-Benz E Class Sedan, All-Terrain, Coupe, Cabriolet 2021 MINI Cooper SE 2020 Nissan Sentra

Utility of the Year

2021 BMW X2 xDrive25e 2021 BMW X3 xDrive30e and xDrive45e 2021 Buick Encore GX 2021 Cadillac Escalade 2021 Chevrolet Trailblazer 2021 Chevrolet Tahoe/Suburban 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E 2021 Genesis GV80 2021 GMC Yukon/Yukon XL 2020 Honda CR-V Hybrid 2021 Hyundai Santa Fe 2021 Hyundai Venue 2021 Kia Seltos 2020 Land Rover Defender 90 and 110 2020 Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring 2020 Mazda CX-30 2021 Nissan Rogue 2021 Toyota Venza 2021 Toyota Sienna 2021 Toyota RAV4 Prime 2020 Toyota Highlander 2020 Volkswagen Atlas Cross Sport 2021 Volvo XC40 P8 Recharge

Truck of the Year​

2020 Ford Super Duty 2021 Ford F-150 2020 Jeep Gladiator Mojave

“Product introductions have slowed for a while, but that will change during the second half of the year as automakers release a large number of important new cars, SUVs, and trucks,” Gary Witzenburg, NACTOY President, comments. “Our jurors will be very busy over the coming months as they work to drive and evaluate all of these new models.”