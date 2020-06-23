The Genesis G70 isn’t old. It debuted just two years ago for the 2019 model year, but the young luxury brand is keen to keep things moving along. We’ve seen G70 prototypes for some time now, sporting a rather substantial refresh. Today brings us a new set of images that reveal a bit more of the G70’s fresh face.

It’s no secret that the updated model will gain the new Genesis family grille. The big crest with its pointed base is already a thing on all other models from the automaker, including the recently updated G80. We’ve seen the outline through heavy camouflage on previous G70 prototypes, but these photos drop the black covers for a tighter camo wrap, giving us a view that’s mostly unobstructed. The corners of the grille are still hidden, and detailed body lines aren’t clear. But we do see the double headlight design that draws straight from the G80 and GV80 SUV.

In this instance, the facelift doesn’t stop at the face. New fenders are coming, and a redesigned rear fascia holds larger oval exhaust outlets and redesigned taillights. Heavy coverings on the doors suggest changes are coming there as well, though the camo could simply be a ruse to throw us off. In any case, the new G70 will most definitely be recognized as a new vehicle.

We’ve yet to get a good look at the interior, but we aren’t expecting much in the way of change for passengers. Trim updates and a larger infotainment screen are likely, as the bigger-is-better trend shows no signs of slowing. In this case, that also applies under the hood, as the current 2.0-liter engine should be replaced with a 2.5-liter turbo. An eight-speed, dual-clutch automatic transmission is expected to send the power to rear wheels. The big turbo V6 will likely return as well.

We expect the updated G70 to arrive next year as a 2022 model.