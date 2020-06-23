Your boat is sinking fairly close to the dock. Once you are safe, how do you react? If your answer is to drive a Jeep Wrangler and Ford F-150 Raptor into the lake in an effort to save the stricken watercraft, then you're thinking like this family in Cedar Lake, Indiana. Things don't go well, judging by the video and photos.

The clip below starts with the F-150 and Wrangler already in the water, and a woman is narrating what's going on. The Jeep is farther out in the lake but not going anywhere. The Ford appears to be floating but on the verge of going under. It looks like people are pushing on the pickup, possibly in an effort to help reach somewhere where the wheels can get a little traction. Meanwhile, the boat is slowly sinking.

The video then cuts, and the Raptor is gone. The boat is getting lower in the water, and the Wrangler charges toward the sinking craft. The depth is too much, and the driver has to back up.

This boat is allegedly a Pavati wake boat with a value of over $300,000. A commenter to a Facebook post about the incident claims the watercraft is just two weeks old. The owner allegedly used the Wrangler in the lake before when installing his dock, so putting it in the water isn't as strange as this video suggests.