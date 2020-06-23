Bentley wants you to see the circular elements of the updated design.
The debut of the refreshed Bentley Bentayga happens on June 30 at 12:00 PM EDT (16:00 GMT). To tease the unveiling, the British brand has a video showing off some details of the updated SUV but without providing a good look at it.
The clip focuses on circular portions of the refreshed Bentayga's design. It shows elements like the speedometer, clock, steering wheel, stereo speaker grille, start/stop button, wheel, and headlight. Unfortunately, none of this really provides an idea of what's new about the luxury crossover.
A recent leak (below) offered a much better look at the updated Bentayga. The revised headlights have more of an oval shape rather than the current circular lamps. A new lower fascia has three separate sections, including larger inlets in the corners with a trapezoidal shape for the foglight housings.
Gallery: 2021 Bentley Bentayga facelift leaked official images
There's also a shot of the interior, and the most prominent change appears to be a larger infotainment screen. There are rectangular HVAC vents above it. An extra row of controls appears to be on the center stack. While the picture shows the four-seater, buyers would still be able to get five- and seven-passenger versions.
Powertrain changes for the revised Bentayga are still a mystery, but Bentley confirms that the plug-in hybrid would still be in the lineup. Expect the W12 and V8 to remain in the lineup. Tweaks to improve the output and efficiency are possible.
Since its introduction in 2016, the Bentayga has been a massive success for Bentley. The company has delivered over 20,000 of them in that time, averaging 13.7 of them per day. For a vehicle that starts at around $170,000 and can cost far more, the sales volume is impressive.
NEW BENTAYGA TO LAUNCH BEYOND100
New Bentayga is first car of Bentley’s Beyond100 business strategy
Bentley to reveal new Bentayga at 17:00 BST on 30 June
Pinnacle SUV benchmark to be raised even higher
Bentayga to continue to have the widest brief of any car on sale
(Crewe, 23 June 2020) Bentley will reveal the new Bentayga to the world at 17:00 BST on 30 June. The new Bentayga will be the first car launched under Bentley’s new Beyond100 business strategy, a journey that will see the company become the world leader in sustainable luxury mobility.
The Bentayga will continue to be the fastest, most luxurious and most versatile SUV in the world, offering a true Bentley driving experience and showcasing unparalleled luxury combined with effortless performance and everyday usability. A choice of seating configurations and powertrains, including a plug-in hybrid, will continue to be offered in due course. The new Bentayga is set to build on the popularity of the first generation model of which more than 20,000 examples have now been handcrafted.
The Bentayga set the luxury SUV benchmark back in 2016, offering customers the ultimate Grand Touring experience unrestricted by landscape or conditions. Go-anywhere driving ability and imperious luxury are the hallmarks of the Bentayga – powerful, individual and exquisite in equal measure, the Bentayga is for those who demand luxury without compromise. Now, Bentley raises the bar for the luxury SUV sector even higher. Others will strive to achieve the same combination of luxury and performance – but none can do it like Bentley.
