The debut of the refreshed Bentley Bentayga happens on June 30 at 12:00 PM EDT (16:00 GMT). To tease the unveiling, the British brand has a video showing off some details of the updated SUV but without providing a good look at it.

The clip focuses on circular portions of the refreshed Bentayga's design. It shows elements like the speedometer, clock, steering wheel, stereo speaker grille, start/stop button, wheel, and headlight. Unfortunately, none of this really provides an idea of what's new about the luxury crossover.

A recent leak (below) offered a much better look at the updated Bentayga. The revised headlights have more of an oval shape rather than the current circular lamps. A new lower fascia has three separate sections, including larger inlets in the corners with a trapezoidal shape for the foglight housings.

Gallery: 2021 Bentley Bentayga facelift leaked official images

2 Photos

There's also a shot of the interior, and the most prominent change appears to be a larger infotainment screen. There are rectangular HVAC vents above it. An extra row of controls appears to be on the center stack. While the picture shows the four-seater, buyers would still be able to get five- and seven-passenger versions.

Powertrain changes for the revised Bentayga are still a mystery, but Bentley confirms that the plug-in hybrid would still be in the lineup. Expect the W12 and V8 to remain in the lineup. Tweaks to improve the output and efficiency are possible.

Since its introduction in 2016, the Bentayga has been a massive success for Bentley. The company has delivered over 20,000 of them in that time, averaging 13.7 of them per day. For a vehicle that starts at around $170,000 and can cost far more, the sales volume is impressive.