The go-anywhere SUV now lets you stay anywhere, too.
It seems Land Rover has picked the perfect time to redesign the Defender and set it loose on the world. SUVs are more popular than ever, and interest in camping has seen an uptick as well. Defender fans eager for a weekend away will have a new accommodation choice – a rooftop tent.
Land Rover has partnered with Autohome to develop a rooftop tent for the off-roader. It features a rugged design with a lightweight fiberglass shell and gray fabric sides, which is easy to put up in seconds. All one has to do is unclip the rear fastening and lift the top slightly for the gas struts to take over to open the tent fully.
Inside, the tent can sleep two adults on a full-size luxury mattress. There are pillows, an LED interior light, a rear canopy, and a storage net. Campers reach the tent from either side via a compact aluminum ladder that can be kept in the storage net when not in use.
The Autohome rooftop tent measures 7.5 feet (2.3 meters) long, 4.2 ft (1.3 m) wide, and 4.9 ft (1.5 m) tall. It has a 1,984-pound (900-kilogram) payload capacity and a 661-lb (300-kg) static roof load capacity.
Land Rover says the tent is in addition to the 170 accessories already offered for the Defender. The automaker also says the tent will work with its Expedition Roof Rack and Roof Rails, which are standard equipment with the Adventure Pack.
The rooftop tent is available now for €3,081.96 ($3,492.60 at current exchange rates), excluding VAT, and it’s only available for the four-door Defender 110. Having a rooftop tent explicitly designed for the Defender with proper Land Rover branding is sure to excite customers who want to use the off-roader as the automaker intended.
“The New Land Rover Defender is the ideal vehicle to reach remote destinations comfortably both on and off road. This roof tent will enable Defender drivers to continue their adventure above and beyond their journey; it's perfect for the modern-day explorer.”
JOE SINCLAIR - LAND ROVER DIRECTOR OF BRANDED GOODS AND LICENCING
“Land Rover has worked hand-in-hand with our technicians to design a unique roof tent for the Land Rover Defender. This tent is much more than a campsite accessory: its strength, comfort, versatility and reliability makes it ideal for extreme camping and off-road holidays.”
GIUSEPPE FERCODINI – CEO OF AUTOHOME
