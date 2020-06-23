A new spy video (embedded below) provides a look at the upcoming BMW M5 CS, including a peek into the engine bay and the cabin. There's not a bit of camouflage on it except for some protective covering over the front seats.

This M5 CS wears a satin black body that gives the exterior a subtly aggressive appearance. It rides on matching wheels with V-shaped spokes. The CS badge is visible on the front fender outlet trim as the camera sweeps over the side of the sedan. The clip also shows off carbon fiber mirror caps and a thick-rimmed, Alcantara-covered steering wheel.

Earlier spy shots showed the M5 CS with a slightly different exterior. That one had copper-colored wheels and a small trunk lid spoiler. It was also easier to see the lowered suspension. Other tweaks allegedly include ceramic brakes and a CFRP roof.

The Instagram post says the model packs 650 horsepower. Assuming this is a reference to metric horsepower, then it fits perfectly with an earlier rumor of the M5 CS making 641 hp (478 kilowatts or 650 PS). The engine is allegedly a tuned version of the regular M5's 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 that produces 617 hp (460 kW) in the existing Competition model.

With extra power, the M5 CS should shave a few tenths off the standard model's ability to reach 60 miles per hour (96 kilometers per hour) in 3.1 seconds. The suspension tweaks and ceramic brakes should make the sedan sharper in the corners, too.

The M5 CS will reportedly debut before the end of the year. Seeing this completely finished example suggests that these rumors are accurate. The CS' extra performance parts mean the price would be even higher than the $111,100 price for the 2021 M5 Competition.