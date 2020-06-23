Full tech details should be released later this summer.
- Track-only limited edition hypercar world première is scheduled for summer 2020
- The engine is the most powerful V12 from Lamborghini to date
- Aerodynamic efficiency and higher downforce levels than a GT3 car
Sant’Agata Bolognese, 23 June 2020 – Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s track-only hypercar, the
Lamborghini SCV12, has completed its development programme and is now ready to hit the track
for its world première, scheduled for summer 2020.
Fitted with the most powerful V12 naturally aspirated engine from Lamborghini to date, the SCV12
– designed by the in-house Lamborghini Centro Stile – is capable of exceeding 830 hp thanks to
aerodynamic supercharging at high speed.
The SCV12 benefits from Lamborghini Squadra Corse’s GT motorsport expertise, using its racing
experience to produce increased aerodynamic efficiency and higher downforce levels than a GT3
car. The SCV12’s front bonnet has a double air intake and a central rib directing airflow to the ram-
air intake scoop located on the roof. This directs dynamic air pressure created by the car’s
movement to increase static air pressure in the engine’s intake manifold, creating greater airflow
through the engine and increasing power. The car’s clear track intent and aerodynamic efficiency is
further enhanced by the prominent splitter at the front, lateral flicks and vertical fins on the side
sills, while at the rear is a custom-built carbon fibre rear wing.
Several aspects of the SCV12 have been developed particularly for the hypercar, with specific
racing solutions devised by Squadra Corse engineers, including a new fully carbon fibre chassis
that allows for a greater power-to-weight ratio as well as the best handling and circuit driving
experience.
The lightweight chassis with rear-wheel drive incorporates a sequential six-speed gearbox as a
structural element within the chassis, reducing weight and enhancing weight distribution. Pushrod
rear suspension is system installed directly on the gearbox, while power is delivered on the track
courtesy of specially developed slick Pirelli tyres fitted on magnesium rims (19” front, 20” rear).
The SCV12 will be assembled entirely within the Lamborghini Squadra Corse factory in Sant’Agata
Bolognese, as a limited edition. Customers will become members of a very exclusive club: they will
participate in advanced driving programmes at some of the world’s most prestigious circuits, with
the technical assistance of Squadra Corse engineers and the special tutoring of Emanuele Pirro,
five-time winner of the 24 Hours of Le Mans and Lamborghini Squadra Corse Special Projects
Consultant.