During the Apple Worldwide Developers Conference, the tech giant announced CarKey as a new feature coming to iOS 14. The first vehicle supporting this feature is the newly refreshed 2021 BMW 5 Series.

CarKey uses near field communication (NFC), and an owner needs to hold an iPhone or Apple Watch near a portion of the door for this system to work. The person needs to authenticate their identity using either Face ID or Touch ID, and then the vehicle unlocks. There's also an Express option to skip the authentification step.

CarKey also lets an owner share the digital key with other people through a message. According to Mac Rumors, a person can reportedly provide three levels of access: unlock the trunk, unlock the doors, and be able to drive the vehicle. There are also options to limit the top speed available horsepower, maximum radio volume, and more.

Don't worry about using this tech and your phone's battery dying. A power reserve function lets CarKey continue to function for up to five hours after an iPhone shuts off due to a low charge.

Apple didn't mention any automakers using CarKey other than BMW. If the tech giant treats this like CarPlay, then expect the system to be available to any company that wants to implement it.

A digital key isn't a new idea in the industry because Tesla and Hyundai offer similar solutions. However, Apple's implementation is slightly different by letting owners share the digital key.

Apple is already working to expand this technology. In the future, CarKey might use the U1 ultra-wideband chip, rather than NFC, The Verge reports.

Apple also announced some tiny updates to CarPlay during WWDC. The company is adding new wallpapers for the display, and new categories for CarPlay apps are on the way. The Maps app now displays the locations in cities with congestion zone charges.

Apple isn't saying when iOS 14 arrives. The release timing for previous major updates for the software suggests that iPhone users should be able to get it around September.