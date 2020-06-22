A new Kia Sedona is imminent. Also called the Carnival in other markets, Kia would prefer the people mover to be classified as a “Grand Utility Vehicle.” Regardless of the name, there’s no questioning the sliding side doors and profile that immediately identify this as a minivan. And now, we have a slathering of renderings that attempt to preview the production model.

The renderings come from AtchaCars on YouTube, and they are based on the recent teaser sketch released by Kia. Such sketches typically exaggerate design features such as the wheels, but these renderings give a real-world makeover to the artistic preview.

We’re shown the minivan from multiple angles, revealing a squarish shape with Kia’s prominent tiger grille in front, flanked by narrow headlights inspired by the Seltos. The renderings even add a raised roof as sometimes seen on conversion vans.

The design doesn’t look tremendously different compared to the current Sedona, but this should be a completely different vehicle underneath its updated skin. Sources tell us the platform is the same third-generation setup shared by the Hyundai Sonata and Kia Optima, and it will have space for a hybrid system that could arrive further down the line. At launch, we believe Kia will nix the familiar 3.3-liter V6 in favor of a turbocharged 2.5-liter four-cylinder.

We also suspect the new Sedona will be just a bit larger, though the teaser sketch and renderings don’t really depict that. It would be a small change, but a slightly stretched wheelbase should translate to more room inside for passengers. More room is never a bad thing when you’re talking about a seven-passenger family machine.

Early this year, we heard the Sedona was slated to debut at the 2020 New York Auto Show. That event was obviously canceled and since then, the minivan basically fell off the radar until the recent teaser sketched popped up. We still don’t have an official word from Kia as to when it will debut, but with the teaser basically revealing the new design, expect the new Sedona to arrive sooner rather than later.