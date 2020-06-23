The prominence of Audi as a luxury automaker isn’t limited to the United States and Europe. In fact, the Ingolstadt-based marque sells its cars in more than 100 countries.

As such, it's seldom we see the brand selling its cars at a huge bargain. One of the biggest discounts we've seen for an Audi in the U.S. was $18,500 for an RS7 back in 2018, and that's attainable through a $1,000 discount when buying through Audi Financial. The Audi A8 flagship also got a $12,500 discount at that time, including the S8.

Those numbers I've mentioned are nothing compared to the discounts in my home country in Southeast Asia, the Philippines. PGA Cars, the official importer of Audi vehicles and other luxury brands such as Porsche and Lamborghini, is officially selling its cars at a bargain. How much cheaper, you ask? Well, how does P1,000,000 (around $20,000 with the current exchange rates) sound?

This promotion is part of the company's "Factory Warehouse Sale," which, by the way, is now on its second phase. The first one last year also offered similar discounts, albeit, this is the first time that Audi Philippines is including the flagship A8 L into the mix.

Other 2020 Audi vehicles included in the sale are specific variants of the A4, A6, and RS4 Avant, as well as the Q2, Q3, Q5, and Q8 SUVs – all come with a 20 grand price cut.

Of course, that's the catch. The offer is limited to the Philippines, so if you want to avail of these huge savings, I'm not entirely sure how would that work if you're buying from another country. Also, car prices in the Philippines are substantially much higher than in other countries like the U.S.

But then again, if you have the means, might as well take your chances. Of note, the offer stands until the end of July.