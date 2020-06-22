The Audi RS3 would be the natural competitor against the Mercedes-AMG A45 S in a drag race, but this video puts the AMG in a mismatched challenge against a slightly tuned Audi RS4 Avant. The results are fascinating.

This RS4 Avant comes from Milltek and packs the company's turbo-back exhaust. This pre-refresh model packs a twin-turbo 2.9-liter V6 making 450 horsepower (331 kilowatts) and 443 pound-feet (600 Newton-meters) of torque from the factory. Presumably, the aftermarket exhaust unlocks a little extra power.

The A45 S is stock meaning that its 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder pumps out 416 hp (310 kW) and 369 lb-ft (500 Nm). Like the RS4, the Mercedes uses an all-wheel-drive layout.

Gallery: 2020 Mercedes-AMG A45 S

42 Photos

With the numbers out of the way, the racing can begin. The first run is with both vehicles in their automatic mode. The RS4 driver appears to jump the start, but it doesn't matter. The A45 S just drives away, and the Audi doesn't stand a chance.

Next, there's a run where the Audi gets a proper launch. Unfortunately, the better start doesn't help the wagon from the Four Rings very much, though. It hangs on longer this time, but the Mercedes eventually takes the lead.

Finally, there's a race from a roll, which should even the playing field because it eliminates the advantage of the launch control systems. However, the A45 S still edges ahead by the end of the strip.

The Mercedes hot hatch's performance is impressive when you consider that the A45 has less power and torque than the Audi. The model really punches above its weight by beating the RS4 Avant.