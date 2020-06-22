How do you make one of the best three-row crossovers on the market even better? The Hyundai Palisade and its cousin, the Kia Telluride, are some of the segment's best choices, combining comfort, an enjoyable driving experience, and a welcome touch of class thanks to a very premium looking and feeling interior. While the Limited trim of the Hyundai Palisade comes with all the goodies and toys that can be had in the U.S. market, there still exists a more opulent pair of variants, both of which are only available in Hyundai's home country – Korea.

Gallery: Hyundai's Fancy Palisade Calligraphy Dissected On Video

8 Photos

We reported on the announcement of the Hyundai Palisade Calligraphy and VIP before, two trims that take the interior and exterior of the Palisade to even higher levels of refinement, but we've never really gotten a closer look at it. Thanks to Asian Petrolhead, we finally have a chance to make our comparisons. It also helps that Charlie, the real name of the man behind the channel, owns a 2019 Hyundai Palisade.

From the outside, you'll notice very subtle changes to the grille in the form of a reverse-triangle pattern, and a revised bumper and skid plate. From afar, you'd really be hard-pressed to tell the difference. What's pretty obvious, however, is the difference in wheel design. The Calligraphy sports a unique 20-inch wheel design, and newly painted wheel arches, ditching the black plastic edge in lower trims.

Inside get the most changes, with the most obvious being the two-seat captain's chair configuration for the second row, ditching the eight-seater configuration for a seven-seater one. You also get to enjoy some quilted Nappa leather on the seats and door areas, and, if speakers are your thing, metal design for the speaker housings. The instrument cluster also comes with a fully-digital 12.3-inch display as standard instead of an analog setup with a small screen in the middle.

Check out the rest of the video to get to really know the Palisade in Calligraphy trim. Do you think it's worth the almost $2,800 premium? As an added bonus, we also get a chance to see some performance numbers for the 2.2-liter turbo diesel engine of the Palisade, an option that our market doesn't get to enjoy.