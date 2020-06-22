Hide press release Show press release

Ford introduces electrified EcoBoost Hybrid powertrain for Focus; 48-volt mild hybrid system improves fuel efficiency supported by cylinder deactivation, and boosts performance

New 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and later this year Local Hazard Information connected technology deliver a more premium cabin feel and relaxed driver experience

New Focus Connected variant joins diverse range including the sporty Focus ST-Line, stylish Focus Titanium, SUV-inspired Focus Active and luxurious Focus Vignale

COLOGNE, Germany, June 22, 2020 – The enhanced Ford Focus featuring a fuel efficient EcoBoost Hybrid electrified powertrain is now available to order for customers across Europe, Ford today announced.

Sophisticated 48-volt mild hybrid technology enables the new Focus 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid to deliver 155 PS of power alongside 93 g/km CO 2 emissions (NEDC) – a 17 per cent fuel efficiency improvement compared with the outgoing equivalent combination of 150 PS 1.5‑litre EcoBoost petrol engine and six-speed manual transmission (NEDC).1

In addition to the new electrified powertrain option, the enhanced Focus also delivers a more premium driver experience with a new “true colour” 12.3-inch LCD instrument cluster, and the improved connectivity and ownership experience enabled by a standard FordPass Connect modem – including innovative Local Hazard Information available later this year.2

A new Focus Connected variant delivers standard specification to benefit business and private drivers including a wireless charging pad and navigation for the SYNC 3 voice-activated connectivity system with 8-inch touchscreen.3

Focus also continues to be offered in stylish Focus Titanium, SUV-inspired Focus Active crossover, sporty Focus ST-Line and luxurious Focus Vignale specifications, in five-door, wagon and in selected markets four-door body styles, depending on variant. EcoBoost Hybrid powertrains are available across the range.

“Our electrified powertrains are designed not just to save drivers money on fuel, but also to boost the fun-to-drive character of our vehicles,” said Roelant de Waard, vice president, Marketing, Sales & Service, Ford of Europe. “The Focus EcoBoost Hybrid seamlessly integrates electric and petrol power for levels of efficiency and performance not seen as possible before.”

Focus join Ford’s Puma, Kuga, and Fiesta passenger cars as well as Ford Transit and Transit Custom commercial vehicles in offering mild hybrid technology for enhanced fuel efficiency. Ford is committed to offering an electrified version of every passenger vehicle it brings to market in Europe and will grow its range of electrified vehicles in Europe to 18 on sale before the end of 2021, including mild hybrid, full hybrid, plug-in hybrid and battery electric vehicles.

EcoBoost Hybrid efficiency

The 155 PS 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid Focus delivers more than twice the power density of a 145 PS 2.0‑litre petrol engine available for Focus just 10 years ago, but with a 45 per cent improvement in fuel efficiency (NEDC).

Also available in 125 PS power output, Focus EcoBoost Hybrid models replace the 1.0‑litre EcoBoost petrol engine’s standard alternator with a belt-driven integrated starter/generator (BISG), enabling recovery of energy usually lost during braking and coasting to charge a 48-volt lithium-ion air-cooled battery pack.

Locating the 48-volt battery beneath the front passenger seat has allowed the mild hybrid powertrain to be integrated with no loss of cargo or passenger space for Focus customers.

The BISG also acts as a motor, integrating with the engine and using the stored energy to provide torque assistance during normal driving and acceleration, as well as running the vehicle’s electrical ancillaries.

The intelligent, self-regulating mild-hybrid system continuously monitors how the vehicle is being used to determine when and how intensively to charge the battery for optimal benefit, and when to utilise the stored battery charge using one of two strategies:

Torque substitution, which deploys the electric motor functionality of the BISG to provide up to 24 Nm of torque – reducing the amount of work required from the petrol engine and contributing to CO 2 emissions from 93 g/km NEDC (115 g/km WLTP) and fuel efficiency from 4.1 l/100 km NEDC (from 5.1 l/100 km WLTP).

emissions from 93 g/km NEDC (115 g/km WLTP) and fuel efficiency from 4.1 l/100 km NEDC (from 5.1 l/100 km WLTP). Torque supplementation, which deploys the electric motor functionality of the BISG to increase the total torque available from the powertrain by up to 20 Nm above the level available from the petrol engine alone at full load – and deliver up to 50 per cent more torque at lower rpm – for optimised performance

The BISG also has enabled Ford engineers to lower the 1.0-litre EcoBoost engine’s compression ratio and add a larger turbocharger for more power, by mitigating turbo-lag using torque supplementation that also rotates the engine faster for maintained turbocharger boost response.

Using the Sport option offered by Focus’ Selectable Drive Modes, drivers can immediately adjust the characteristics of systems including the throttle pedal, Electronic Power Assisted Steering and electronic stability control to deliver an even more engaging driving experience that fully exploits the additional 50 Nm of electric boost from torque supplementation.

The more powerful BISG enables the Focus EcoBoost Hybrid’s Auto Start-Stop technology to operate in a wider range of scenarios for even greater fuel savings. Able to restart the engine in just 350 milliseconds, Stop-in-Gear functionality can switch off the engine when coasting to a stop even when the vehicle is in gear with the clutch pedal depressed, and can be adjusted to activate from 15 km/h (9 mph), 20 km/h (12 mph), or 25 km/h (16 mph).

In addition, Focus EcoBoost Hybrid powertrains feature the fuel-saving cylinder deactivation technology that continues to support the available Focus 1.0-litre EcoBoost and 1.5-litre EcoBoost petrol powertrains.

Cylinder deactivation further enhances fuel efficiency by automatically switching off one of the cylinders when full capacity is not needed, such as when coasting or cruising with light demand on the engine. The system can disengage or re-engage one cylinder in 14 milliseconds with no compromise in performance or refinement.

Customers can also continue to choose from 1.5-litre EcoBlue and 2.0-litre EcoBlue diesel engines, with advanced eight-speed automatic and six-speed manual transmissions available.

Easier to stay focused and connected

New technologies including a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster and, coming later this year, Local Hazard Information make the enhanced Focus easier to drive than ever.

The fully configurable LCD cluster uses 24-bit “true colour” technology to generate detailed, high definition, more intuitive images and icons in the full colour spectrum, making them brighter, less tiring on the eyes and easier to read. The cluster also allows drivers to prioritise the information on display according to personal preference.

The 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster for the Focus EcoBoost Hybrid also features a unique theme and clear graphics to keep the driver informed about their electrical energy usage. Drivers can see how much electrical power has been generated by the mild-hybrid system, and track whether energy is currently being returned to the battery or deployed to assist fuel efficiency or performance.

Crafted using free-form technology originally developed for optical lens manufacturing, the screen’s curved upper edges are sculpted for seamless interior design, while circuitry embedded across the entire surface of the display enabled designers to mould the screen into shapes beyond the traditional rectangular design.

A standard FordPass Connect modem will allow Focus drivers to benefit from available Local Hazard Information notifications for the first time. The technology can inform drivers of a hazardous situation on the road ahead, even if the incident is not visible due to a bend in the road or other vehicles.

Local Hazard Information notifications are delivered independent of sat-nav – sourced from local authorities, emergency services, and driving data from other vehicles connected to “the cloud”.

Notifications of hazards including road works; broken down vehicles; animals, pedestrians and objects in the carriageway; and even hazardous driving conditions are delivered to the vehicle over-the-air, giving drivers advanced warning of developing situations beyond their field of vision.

“What makes Local Hazard Information different is that it is the cars that are connected – via the Internet of Things. There is no reliance on third party apps,” said Joerg Beyer, executive director, Engineering, Ford of Europe. “This is a significant step forward. Warnings are specific, relevant and tailored to try to help improve your specific journey.”

FordPass Connect also allows customers to remotely control a selection of vehicle features from any location via their smartphone and the FordPass app. In addition to helping drivers plan faster, less stressful journeys with Live Traffic updates for the available navigation system, customers can operate Door Lock/Unlock, Remote Start4 for Focus models with eight-speed automatic transmission, Vehicle Locator, and Vehicle Status for checking fuel level, alarm status, tyre pressures, oil life and more.

Distinctive personalities. Innovative technologies

The Focus line-up continues to offer distinctive personalities that reflect individual customer preferences.

The new Focus Connected variant is offered with an advanced suite of standard technologies designed to give drivers confidence behind the wheel and help them to stay focused while on the move, including a wireless charging pad, SYNC 3 with navigation, Adaptive Cruise Control,5 front and rear parking sensors and a rear-view camera.

Focus ST-Line and Focus Active are now offered with additional standard equipment, including Dual Zone Electronic Automatic Temperature Control, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers and keyless entry. Styling enhancements include a now standard larger functional roof-spoiler for Focus ST-Line X models and standard black headliner for Focus Active X.

Advanced available driver assistance technologies include Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Speed Sign Recognition and Lane Centring5 for effortlessly negotiating stop-start traffic, and Active Park Assist 2 that operates gear selection, acceleration and braking to enable fully automated manoeuvres simply by holding down a button.5 Pre-Collision Assist with Active Braking is standard – helping drivers avoid or mitigate the effects of collisions with vehicles, pedestrians and cyclists.5

# # #

Focus Power (PS) CO 2 from (g/km NEDC) Fuel consumption from (l/100 km NEDC) CO 2 from (g/km WLTP) Fuel consumption from (l/100 km WLTP) 1.0-litre EcoBoost

six-speed manual 100 97 4.3 120 5.3 1.0-litre EcoBoost

six-speed manual 125 96 4.2 124 5.5 1.0-litre EcoBoost

eight-speed auto 125 116 5.1 133 5.9 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid

six-speed manual 125 94 4.1 115 5.1 1.0-litre EcoBoost Hybrid

six-speed manual 155 93 4.1 115 5.1 1.5-litre EcoBoost eight-speed auto 150 125 5.4 142 6.3 1.5-litre EcoBoost eight-speed auto 182 125 5.5 142 6.3 1.5-litre EcoBlue six-speed manual 95 92 3.4 119 4.5 1.5-litre EcoBlue six-speed manual 120 92 3.5 118 4.5 1.5-litre EcoBlue eight-speed auto 120 101 3.9 124 4.8 2.0-litre EcoBlue six-speed manual 150 108 4.1 124 4.7 2.0-litre EcoBlue eight-speed auto 150 110 4.2 128 4.9

1The declared fuel/energy consumptions, CO 2 -emissions and electric range are determined according to the technical requirements and specifications of the European Regulations (EC) 715/2007 and (EU) 2017/1151 as last amended. Light Duty Vehicle type-approved using the World Harmonised Light Vehicle Test Procedure (WLTP) will have fuel/energy consumption and CO 2 -emission information for New European Drive Cycle (NEDC) and WLTP. WLTP will fully replace the NEDC latest by the end of the year 2020. The applied standard test procedures enable comparison between different vehicle types and different manufacturers. During NEDC phase-out, WLTP fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions are being correlated back to NEDC. There will be some variance to the previous fuel economy and emissions as some elements of the tests have altered, so the same car might have different fuel consumption and CO 2 emissions.

2Features may require activation. FordPass Connect, the FordPass App., and complimentary connected service are required for remote features (see FordPass Terms for details). Connected service and features depend on compatible network availability. Evolving technology/cellular networks/vehicle capability may limit functionality and prevent the operation of connected features. Connected service excludes Wi-Fi hotspot.

3Don’t drive while distracted. Use voice-operated systems when possible; don’t use handheld devices while driving. Some features may be locked out while the vehicle is in gear. Not all features are compatible with all phones.

4In regions where permitted by law.

5Driver-assist features are supplemental to and do not replace the driver’s attention, judgement and need to control the vehicle.