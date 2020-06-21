It's Father's Day for the most part of the world, and for the head of the family, nothing beats the time we spend playing toys with our toddlers. At this time of the year, why don't we treat our kids to a special toy to harness their love and passion for automobiles? Just like what the old adage says, start 'em young.

Bentley is selling something in that regard. Featuring wooden accents and the marque's diamond pattern grille, this isn't exactly a Bentley in terms of price.

This Bentley wooden toy garage sells for 85 sterling pounds or around $105 with the current exchange rates. Yes, yes, we hear you. Why pay that much money for a toy, right? Well, it's a Bentley so why are you even surprised?

Apart from the Bentley emblem and the diamond pattern grille, the wooden garage also features functional turntables, a heliport, an elevator, a washing station, and a fuel pump. It's 32 inches (81 centimeters) wide, 18 in (46 cm) tall, and has 17 in (43 cm) in diameter.

Unfortunately, Bentley's wooden toy garage isn't available to order within the U.S. as of the moment at shop.bentleymotors.com. But if you're in the U.K., Europe, or other parts of the world, delivery will only take as long as five days, with applicable delivery charges, of course.

If this one seems a bit corny for you, you may also want to check out Bentley's ride on car for toddlers, although that will require you to shed 95 pounds ($117) off of your budget.