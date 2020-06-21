The new Audi RS7 is one of the latest high-powered four-door hailing from Ingolstadt to be enjoyed by car buyers in the United States. Underneath its undeniably sleek and aggressively-styled body, it packs quite a punch.

The 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 that propels this monster comes with a peak output of 591 horsepower (441 kilowatts) and 590 pound-feet of torque (800 Newton-meters), sent to all four wheels via Audi's Quattro.

Of note, the RS7 Sportback is the most powerful Audi A7 to date.

But the RS7 isn't without a worthy adversary. Enter the Mercedes-AMG GT63 S. The four-door coupe, is also powered by a 4.0L twin-turbo V8 engine, coded AMG M177, making 630 hp (470 kW) and 664 lb-ft (900 Nm) of twists – sent also to all four wheels but with a bias to the rear.

With these numbers laid out, it's obvious that the Audi RS7 Sportback matches the AMG GT63 S squarely – although the one from Stuttgart has a bit of an advantage. It's important to take note, however, that the Mercedes is a bit heavier than the Audi, with the latter having a 55-kilogram (121-pound) weight advantage.

The Mercedes is pricier than the Audi, too. Quite a lot pricier, to be honest, but you all should know that by now.

As usual, carwow got their hands on both cars for its weekly drag race. Which do you think won in that contest? Watch the video on top of this page to find out.