The Jeep Grand Cherokee will get a full revamp this year, that's for sure. When? Well, that's the information that we're still waiting for right now. It was supposed to happen at the Detroit Motor Show this year, but due to the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent three-month delay in production, that plan has been shelved.

While we're anticipating the reveal of the fifth-generation GC, Jeep puts its prototype back on the road for more testing – and it was spotted by the public, of course, with the footage sent to TFLnow on YouTube (video embedded on top).

Gallery: Jeep Grand Cherokee Three-Row Spy Photos

It has been a while since we've started seeing a Grand Cherokee prototype on its testing phase. As such, there has been a lot of information about the midsize SUV out in the open.

One of the major updates we'll be seeing in the 2021 Grand Cherokee would be its platform. It will share its underpinnings with its FCA stablemates, the Alfa Romeo Stelvio and Giulia, both using the Giorgio platform. The GC will also be a lot longer than the current 114.7 inches (2.91 meters) wheelbase, allowing Jeep to shoehorn a third row into this generation of the SUV.

Several engine options are reportedly coming. A 2.0-liter inline-four will power the entry-level option, while the higher trim gets the familiar Pentastar V6 with eTorque. A plug-in hybrid powertrain is also on the drawing board, though it will be coming at a later time.

Lastly, a diesel 3.0-liter V6 will allegedly make an appearance according to reports, which you can see in the Ram 1500. This oil-burner makes 260 hp and 480 pound-feet (651 Newton-meters).