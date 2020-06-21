At the beginning of the month, Koenigsegg and Polestar told us to “stay tuned” for “something exciting coming soon.” With good reason, most people immediately jumped to the conclusion the two Swedish brands were cooking up a jointly developed car. However, representatives of both companies issued a clarification, saying that’s not on the agenda.

For the time being, all we know is that the two are teaming up for a promotional video set to air on June 25 at 6 AM EDT. Meanwhile, a joint livestream is scheduled for later today, which will involve their latest cars – the Gemera and Precept. Polestar’s CEO Thomas Ingenlath and Head of Design Maximilian Missoni will be joined on camera by their counterparts at Koenigsegg, CEO Christian von Koenigsegg and Head of Design Sasha Selipanov.

They’ll be talking about their latest cars as well as a “host of other topics.” As a reminder, the Gemera is billed as being the “world’s first Mega-GT” and at the same time the first four-seater from Koenigsegg. Limited to 300 units, the “extreme megacar” packs a colossal 1,700 horsepower and 2,581 pound-feet (3,500 Newton-meters) thanks to three electric motors and a three-cylinder 2.0-liter combustion engine.

As for the Precept, the fully electric sedan adopts a gorgeous design we’ll be seeing more of with future production models, starting with the Polestar 3 SUV. It will enable Polestar to gradually move away from Volvo design cues to create its own identity. The company has been relatively coy regarding technical specifications, but we do know the wheelbase measures 122.4 inches (2.85 meters) and the concept rides on 22-inch alloys.

We're hoping to learn more about the two cars later today as they're both quite captivating in their own ways. It will be interesting to see whether something more significant will come out of this collaboration further down the line.