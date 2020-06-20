Jeep has been known to add mundane yet fun things in its cars. From hidden Jeep grilles to a climbing 1941 Willys at the corner of a windshield, the American company has added a bit of fun in its vehicles that's is very much appreciated by Jeep owners.

Apparently, Jeep 'Easter Eggs' started with the 2011 Grand Cherokee, according to Head of Jeep Design Mark Allen.

"We added small Jeep grilles inside the headlamp bulb shields. It was an off-the-cuff addition of a graphic to an otherwise standard piece. After that, we started sprinkling small graphics on various vehicles," he added.

The next Jeep Easter Egg, however, will be coming from its fans and followers all over the United States. Called The Next Jeep Easter Egg, FCA wants you to submit an idea for the, well, next Easter Egg in a Jeep.

The winners will be judged based on creativity, Jeep brand power, quality/actionable (the latter means that it is physically possible to be done in a Jeep vehicle), and originality.

What's the prize, you ask? The company will be giving away a brand new Jeep vehicle, 2020 or newer, to the winner of this contest. There's a bit of a catch, though. You should be 18 years and older and a resident of the United States, while the price Jeep vehicle should be up to $50,000 in value only – which isn't bad at all since that should be enough to buy get you a Wrangler Unlimited Rubicon. Not bad of a deal, really.

The Next Jeep Easter Egg contest ends at 11:59:59 p.m. of July 2, 2020, so make sure to think of something unique now in order for you to join.