The Lamborghini Huracan Evo is one of the most impressive supercars to come out of Italy and represents the pinnacle of the Huracan’s performance. This range-topping V10 powered masterpiece captures all of the drama of past Lamborghinis but now offers reliable and usable performance, a feat that requires hours of careful engineering and assembly. To fully understand what it takes to build a Lamborghini Huracan Evo, sit back and relax because this comprehensive documentary takes you every step of the way.

Welt Documentaries shares incredible videos that document the construction of some of your favorite vehicles, which includes greats like the Bugatti Chiron and the entire Brabus Mercedes Line-up. Today Welt documentaries take a forty-minute deep dive into the construction of a Lamborghini Huracan Evo.

The Huracan Evo replaced the Huracan in 2019 and is a mid-cycle refresh to the aging Huracan that has been in production, which started in 2014. Since 2014 Lamborghini kept the Huracan formula fresh with nine different variants that include a one-off Pope Francis Edition and a Polizia Edition for the Italian police force. In 2019 the Hurancan was replaced with the Huracan Evo, which Lamborghini offers in coupe, convertible, and rear-wheel-drive. The Huracan Evo uses the same 630 horsepower 5.2-liter V10 from the Huracan Performante.

The Lamborghini Huracan Evo can sprint from 0 to 60 in only 2.9 seconds and features like rear-steer and adjustable dampers mean it is also impressive in the corners. To package all of this performance into a beautiful car like the Huracan Evo is no easy task. Watching the care and craftsmanship that each car requires makes it easier to understand its $261,000 starting price. Now sit back and relax while you see an Italian supercar come together right before your eyes.





