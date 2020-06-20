When it comes to Japanese midsize sedans, two of the most popular and among the remaining few examples are the Toyota Camry and Mazda6. As such, it's almost always automatic to see both cars getting compared with each other – not to mention that both cars in their top-spec trim are worlds apart.

One looks bold and sporty, while the other exhumes elegance and finesse. I don't even need to mention which is which, your eyes won't lie to you on that regard.

Another point of comparison between the two would be the power plants residing in their bonnets. The Toyota Camry in TRD trim uses a naturally-aspirated 3.5-liter V6, which produces 301 horsepower (224 kilowatts) and 267 pound-feet (362 Newton-meters) of torque. Those are substantially healthy figures coming from an executive sedan.

The Mazda6, on the other hand, is powered by a turbocharged 2.5L inline-four that makes 250 hp (186 kW) and 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) of twists. Clearly, the Mazda6 has a major advantage in terms of pull, but can it keep its edge towards the end of a drag race?

The video on top of this page will show you a clear answer. We've marked the embedded video around the 12:40 mark, but if you want to watch the complete comparison review between the two, you can jump to the beginning.

With the results of the race out and with both cars representing opposite ends of the midsize spectrum, which one would you get if given the choice? Let us know in the comments section below.