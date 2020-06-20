It was only in November 2019 when Electronic Arts released the Need For Speed Heat – the latest of the Need For Speed series of video games. It's currently available for PC, PS4, and Xbox One, developed by Ghost Games.

However, Need For Speed Heat stands as Ghost Games' swan song as developer of the popular video game series. Criterion is tasked to make the next NFS, marking its comeback into the world of illicit street racing.

No, these aren't real cars.

Criterion's previous full NFS stint includes NFS Hot Pursuit in 2010 and NFS Most Wanted in 2012. Both were brilliantly made and stood out during their time, and still one of the most impressive NFS games since the PlayStation 2 era.

As such, we have all the reasons to hope for the best for the next Need For Speed, and the teaser above has proved us right.

Featured by Fast Lane Gaming on its YouTube Channel, the teaser shows us a brief preview of the graphics we should expect next year. Go ahead and watch, it's only 22 seconds long.

As you should've seen by now, the main subject of the next NFS teaser was a 1996 Nissan 180SX and a 991.2-generation Porsche 911 GT3 RS. Both looked incredibly real in the video, which amplifies our excitement about the 2021 Need For Speed. And oh, highlighting those two cars would also mean that they're returning to the series.

The next Need For Speed is slated to debut by the second half of 2021, so we have move than a year to get excited about it, and hopefully, EA releases more teasers in the months to come.