The Kia Cadenza, though only got a recent facelift last in year in Korea and this year in Chicago, is already getting a next-generation model. At least the recent spy shots tell us so, as the prototype of the all-new Kia model has been spotted a lot of times this year.

One of the major design takeaway from the next-generation Cadenza, or K7 in its home market in South Korea, is its huge grille and the fact that it has been spotted with Kia's new logo. AtchaCars didn't waste time and imagines the full-size sedan with these design cues.

Gallery: Next-gen Kia Cadenza Rendering With New Logo

14 Photos

Although, we must say, the grille and other design elements on the fascia are a bit too futuristic. The size isn't surprising at all, as most brands are going for "bigger is better" grilles these days. But the center point of this rendering is the new Kia logo atop the gigantic tiger nose.

To recall, a report about Kia's new logo came out towards the end of last year. It was a trademark application to the Korea Intellectual Property Rights Information Service (KIPRIS).

That wasn't the first time that Kia's new logo broke cover, though. The Imagine Kia Concept that was showcased in the 2019 Geneva Motor Show also had a different Kia emblem, but that's a bit less stylized than the one from the filed trademark.

Save Thousands On A New Kia Cadenza MSRP $ 34,135 MSRP $ 34,135 Save on average over $3,400 off MSRP* with

Motor1.com Car Buying Service SEE PRICING

Kia has already confirmed this new logo, which is slated to debut by the end of the year. According to that previous report, Kia Motors President Park Han-woo said that "The new emblem is similar to the one at the Imagine concept car, but it will look a bit different."

Will the next-gen Cadenza be the first one to carry the new logo? It's highly unlikely. It would be too early to reveal the all-new model. We'll keep an eye out for this development though, so watch this space.