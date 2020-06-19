It didn’t take tuners long to work their magic on the Toyota Supra’s BMW-sourced turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six engine. Simple things like a tune and a new exhaust system eked out modest power increases, but we’re more than a year past the car’s launch, and wringing out more oomph is easier than ever. The video above has Shmee 150 getting behind the wheel of a tuned Supra cranking out 560 horsepower (418 kilowatts) and taking it for a lap around the Nurburgring.

Stock, the Toyota made 340 hp (253 kW) and 369 pound-feet (500 Newton-meters) of torque. But Fabian, Shmee’s friend and the tuned Supra’s owner, added a larger turbo, a downpipe, and a tune that increased the output to 560 hp and 538 lb-ft (730 Nm) of torque. But that’s not all the upgrades. The Supra features an all-new suspension tuned to tackle the Nurburgring, lightweight 18-inch wheels, AP Racing race brakes, and semi-slick tires. Visually, the Supra wears a unique wrap with a gloss black rear diffuser and an AC Schnitzer front splitter.

Once on the famous track, Shmee notes the car’s unique sound signature. Fabian disconnected the active exhaust sound system that pipes noise into the cabin, which resulted in a more organic sound inside the cabin. Shmee also notes how different the Supra handles with its revised suspension as it tackles the track’s numerous twists, turns, and elevation changes – the very things that make the track so challenging.

Today, there’s no shortage of tuned Toyota Supra models, and there’s a growing aftermarket scene, too. You have potent creations like the one from Manhart that gets an extra 110 horsepower out of the mill, or you could swap the engine. If diving into the aftermarket scene isn’t your thing, then you could wait for the 2021 Supra – it’ll get a boost to 382 hp (285 kW).