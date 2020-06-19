Last year, Audi did something a bit unexpected. It gave in to the cries of long roof enthusiasts in America screaming for a fast-and-fun station wagon. The RS6 Avant isn’t just fast, it’s supercar fast thanks to a 591-horsepower (441-kilowatt) twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter mild-hybrid V8. Unfortunately, that kind of punch in a snazzy all-wheel-drive wagon comes with a supercar price tag.

Audi finally has its configurator up for the 2020 RS6 Avant, and as the headline already tells you, the options get very pricey. The base model already tips the scales at $109,000, not including $995 in destination charges. The good news is that the entry-level RS6 Avant still packs the same punch, with 0-60 hitting in just 3.6 seconds. The top speed is restricted to 155 mph but it climbs to 190 mph depending on packages and options, which we’ll now discuss starting with the exterior.

As for colors, only Nardo Gray is offered free of charge. Everything else is a $595 add-on save for Sebring Black Crystal, which costs $1,075. Things get a bit confusing with the selection of wheels, as two entire packages are offered here – the Black Optic package and the Carbon Optic package. Naturally, going carbon is more expensive, and in this particular case, it adds $6,350 to the price tag.

Gallery: 2020 Audi RS6 Avant

73 Photos

Moving inside, the odd choice of comfort seats with an array of tech and performance packages takes us to a higher MSRP. Of those packages, prominent additions are the Driver Assistance package for $2,250, the Executive package for $2,500, and the Night Vision system for another $2,500. Going for the high-end Bang & Olufsen 3D sound system adds $4,900 to the price, but the big tamale is the Gray Ceramic Brake package for $8,900. If you want to hit 190 mph with your family in the back, this is what you’ll need to do it.

With all the other boxes checked for smaller options and accessories, we get to the final fully-loaded price of $141,320. Options total $31,325 and yes, the final price includes the aforementioned delivery charge. It’s a healthy chunk of change, but it’s still nearly $12,000 less than a base model Porsche Panamera Turbo Sport Turismo with less power. However, it matches very close – both in price and performance – to the Mercedes-AMG E63 S Wagon, of which a facelifted model was just revealed.

Will Audi sell enough of these high-dollar superwagons to justify keeping it around for a while? Let us know your thoughts on the subject of fast wagons versus high-horsepower SUVs.