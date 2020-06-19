Neither the turbocharged four-cylinder Camaro 1LE nor the Porsche 718 Cayman is the range-topping models in its respective lineup, both of them still offer compelling performance. In this video, veteran racer Randy Pobst compares the two vehicles by running them down an unused runway.

This is Pobst's own 2019 Camaro 1LE. As a refresher, the vehicle's 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder produces 275 horsepower and 295 pound-feet of torque. The 1LE package includes stiffer suspension tuning and additional Track and Competition Mode driving settings, which include features like launch control and shift point lights.

The 718 Cayman belongs to Pobst's friend. It's also a 2019 model year, and as a base model, power comes from a 2.0-liter turbocharged flat-four engine that makes 300 hp and 280 lb-ft.

Despite having just 15 hp more than the Camaro, the Cayman accelerates significantly more quickly. In the drag race, the Porsche is way out in front, and there's nothing Pobst's Chevy can do to keep up with it.

Next, they stage a run to see which vehicle can go from a stop to 100 miles per hour and back to a complete halt. Once again, the Cayman dominates the challenge. Not only is the Porsche quicker in a straight line, it stops in a shorter distance, too.

Finally, there a slalom, and here's where the Camaro shines. It still loses with a time of 8.72 seconds, but the Cayman is less than a tenth of a second quicker by doing the same feat in 8.67 seconds. Pobst puts the Chevy's impressive showing down to its stiffer suspension from the 1LE package because he says the setup makes the vehicle change directions more quickly.