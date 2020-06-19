Production of the Hyundai Palisade and Genesis GV80 stopped earlier this week because there weren't enough parts. The report from Just-Auto.com doesn't specify why production stopped on Monday, June 15. However, the publication did note that the Palisade and GV80 production stoppage comes after three assembly lines – two at Hyundai’s Ulsan 2 plant and one at Ulsan 4 – were shut down after a parts supplier employee passed away from what's believed to be the coronavirus.

Production stoppages have plagued the South Korean automaker since the pandemic began. Back in February, production ground to a halt due to a shortage of wiring harnesses. At the time, the Chinese suppliers struggled to meet demand due to the pandemic, and disruptions appear to be continuing. As governments ease restrictions and employees return to work, the coronavirus is still spreading, causing such hiccups. Just last week, Kia halted production at two plants when two workers near there contracted the virus.

The GV80, the brand's first SUV, has proven quite popular for Genesis, too. Last month, before production began, the company had received nearly 10,000 reservations for the new SUV. For comparison, Genesis sold 21,233 new cars in total last year. It's a very delicious topping to the Genesis luxury brand, offering features like a 3D digital instrument cluster, handwriting recognition, and an air-purification system that actively measures air quality.

Gallery: 2021 Genesis GV80

33 Photos

The coronavirus pandemic has caused plenty of headaches for the automotive industry. Vehicle production has been stopped for various periods around the world, while dealerships have had to close their doors to customers. Hyundai's global sales fell 26 percent through the first five months of this year, according to Just-Auto.com. The one-two punch has left automakers scrambling to meet the demand for cars they can't build because of the shortage of parts. It'll be a rocky start back to normalcy.