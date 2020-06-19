As the 2021 Ford F-150 inches closer to its June 25 debut, more details about the highly anticipated pickup are leaking out. Now, an unnamed insider speaking to Reuters says that the truck has a flat-folding passenger seat that converts into a bed. "You can basically live in the truck," the source said.

While it's an interesting gimmick, the seat's ability to convert into a bed makes us wonder about how many F-150 owners are sleeping in their trucks regularly.

Reuters reports that Ford's team is putting a big emphasis on improving the new F-150's interior, and this definitely appears to be the case judging by spy photos of the truck. The exterior only seems to have evolutionary styling changes. Meanwhile, the cabin gains a huge screen that dominates the center stack, and there's a digital instrument cluster, too. For a look, check out the spy shots in the gallery below. The Blue Oval already confirms that the tech supports over-the-air updates that should allow for improved software over the life of the vehicle.

Another interesting, rumored feature for the F-150 is an optional built-in generator. The tech would let owners operate electrical equipment while being away from the grid.

Following the June 25 debut, look for the new F-150 to be available in showrooms in the fall. The Blue Oval would offer the truck with lots of engine options including a variety of V6 mills, the 5.0-liter V8, and a diesel using the 3.0-liter Power Stroke V6. The pickup will also get electrified variants by offering a hybrid-assisted combustion engine and a full EV.