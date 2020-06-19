Mercedes-Benz is busy working on the next-generation S-Class and we should see it in full relatively soon. This means that in a few years there will be new Maybach and Pullman versions of the car, which take the range-topping roles in the S-Class family. Until then, what better way to prepare for the new luxury sedan than take a look at its current most expensive variant?

Supercar Blondie takes us on tour around the Maybach Pullman limo in her latest video. It could very well be the most luxurious and opulent vehicle in production with a length of 6.5 meters and a massive V12 engine under the hood. It may look almost like a regular S-Class but the truth is it’s so much different.

The video shows us some of the interior features of the sedan, including its Rolls-Royce-style automatic doors, side window curtains, and the small fridge that’s big enough for three champagne bottles. We were most impressed by the special cup holders for champagne glasses so that you don’t spill that expensive Dom Perignon everywhere.

Gallery: 2019 Mercedes-Maybach Pullman

10 Photos

If you take a look at the outside, it’s a very stylish and even restrained sedan. There’s a massive chrome grille at the front with vertical struts taking inspiration from a pinstriped suit and 20-inch alloy wheels with the same 10-hole design familiar to fans of the old and new Maybach brand. These may look a bit too small for the size of the car but we are confident they provide the comfiest ride.

This particular example is up for sale in Dubai. It’s a 2016 model but has never been driven so it’s basically brand new. The asking price is $870,000, which is a lot less than the Guard bullet-proof version, which can go all the way up to almost $2 million.