A little over a year ago, New Jersey-based Specialty Vehicle Engineering revived the spirit of the GMC Syclone with a modern tribute based on the GMC Canyon. It had a turbocharged 3.6-liter V6 with 455 horsepower (339 kilowatts) on tap, representing a serious upgrade over the original’s 280 hp (209 kW) generated by a turbocharged 4.3-liter V6. For the 2021 model year, SVE is introducing a beefier version equipped with a supercharged 5.3-liter V8.

It takes output to a massive 750 hp (559 kW) and 600 lb-ft (813 Nm) in a street-oriented performance truck based on the 2021 Canyon in the extended cab configuration with the short bed. All that power is channeled to both axles via an eight-speed automatic transmission (8L90E), which has been “completely upgraded” by SVE.

The aftermarket shop mentions the speedy truck uses heavy-duty front and rear driveshafts and a transfer case with a rear-biased setup sending 62 percent of the torque to the back wheels. The full amount of torque can be sent to the non-slipping front or rear wheels whenever traction becomes an issue.

The 2021 SVE Syclone comes with additional upgrades over the Canyon it’s based on, including a stainless steel dual exhaust system and upgraded front brakes. The truck has been lowered by two inches (five centimeters) at the front and five inches (12.7 cm) at the back courtesy of a sports suspension package that comes along with new shock absorbers. Heavy-duty rear sway bar, traction bar, and bushings round off the mechanical changes.

SVE also swaps out the original wheels for a 20-inch forged aluminum set with a black satin finish you’ll also notice on the exhaust tips. The alloys also feature a red pinstripe and come wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport 4 SUV tires measuring 285/45 R20 at both axles. Retro-flavored badges are added inside and out, along with a hood insert with louvers and an optional folding tonneau cover.

The 2021 Syclone will be limited to 50 examples and these will come bundled with a 3-year / 36,000-mile warranty. If you’d rather have its SUV equivalent, the Typhoon, SVE told us last year they’re willing to make one provided that GMC comes out with its own version of the Chevy Blazer.