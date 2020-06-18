BMW M cars don’t get discounted very often, but these are trying times, and the German automaker is taking some slightly unusual measures to move its sportiest products. Through June 30, BMW Financial Services will offer 0.9-percent APR financing on every single BMW M model, including hot commodities like the M8 and M2 Competition. Furthermore, certain products (the X3 M and X4 M in particular) actually qualify for cash incentives in the form of an APR credit.

According to CarsDirect.com, BMW Financial Services will give prospective owners of the BMW X3 M, X4 M, and their respective Competition trim levels a $4,250 APR credit that can be applied to the vehicle’s MSRP. If the buyers happen to be current BMW owners, they qualify for an additional $750 rebate, bringing the total discount to $5,000.

BMW is also offering a credit on the M4 and Convertible ($1,250 according to its consumer website), while CarsDirect reports that a 2020 M5 qualifies for a $2,500 APR credit. That’s unsurprising given the likely short shelf life of both vehicles – an all-new M4 family is on the way next year, while the recently refreshed 2021 M5 should hit dealers within six months. Unfortunately, the company won’t put any cash on the hood of an M2 Competition or any of the M8 models, so the buyer had better be a very slick negotiator if they want a discount on one of those headline-grabbing sports cars.

Speaking of, BMW Financial Services will only offer credits and discounts on purchases, not leases, so buyers had better be ready to commit. What’s more, most automakers’ discounts are geographically specific; both CarsDirect and Motor1.com used California zip codes to search for deals.

