A grand touring car is supposed to be able to blast down the highway at high speeds while still keeping the occupants comfortable. Judging by this video from AutoTopNL, the Porsche Panamera GTS is able to achieve these requirements with ease.

The driver stars with the Panamera GTS from a dead stop at the side of the road and uses the launch control to get a rapid start. From there, the Porsche just keeps building speed. The acceleration is impressive and only really seems to slow down after the shift to sixth gear.

The speedometer shows the Panamera GTS reaching 288 kilometers per hour (179 miles per hour). This is very close to Porsche's official top speed for it of 182 mph (292 kph).

The Panamera GTS packs a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 making 460 horsepower (343 kilowatts). It can reach 60 mph (96 kph) in 3.9 seconds. This model also comes standard with a tweaked adaptive air suspension with a lower ride height.

There's also a GTS version of the Panamera Sport Turismo wagon. It's mechanically identical as the other body style. Due to the different aerodynamics, the top speed falls to 180 mph (289 kph).

The Panamera GTS currently retails for $129,300 (plus a $1,350 destination fee). In the model lineup, the GTS grade sits between the 4S and the Turbo.

Porsche is currently working on a styling refresh for the Panamera. Spy shots tell us not to expect any revolutionary styling changes. The most obvious changes are new headlights and taillights. Inside there's a new steering wheel. Powertrain changes are a mystery at this point. Look for the updated model to debut fairly soon.