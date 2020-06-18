We saw Chevrolet’s facelifted 2021 Colorado last year. Sort of, anyway – Chevy told us the midsize truck was getting a modest nip and tuck on its front and rear, but official photos only showed us the muscular ZR2 off-roader, which has a distinct look from the rest of the pack. Now, we finally have visuals for the standard 2021 Colorado, and it borrows a few cues from its full-size Silverado sibling.

“The 2021 Chevrolet Colorado refresh enabled us to enhance the Colorado’s dynamic look to be wide, distinctive, and capable,” said Chevrolet Truck Exterior Design Director Matt Noone.

As such, the Colorado’s face gains a new grille that is larger and bolder, mimicking the notched pattern on the Silverado. The center bar in the grille is also a new design that is available in a range of finishes, though unlike the gritty ZR2, this one still has a prominent Bow Tie emblem in the middle.

The new grille comes with a redesigned front fascia featuring larger vents and greater prominence for the corner driving lamps. It’s a two-piece design that incorporates a front air dam, all of which Noone says gives the truck a wider, stable presence.

“The front air dam is essential for aerodynamic performance and has been carved out on center to increase the approach angle,” explained Noone. “Should the customer desire, it has also been re-designed to be easily removed.”

Updates at the rear aren’t as extensive. The Colorado’s broad step bumper with side cut-outs is unchanged, as are the taillights. There’s a new tailgate, however, which ditches the large Bow Tie emblem in favor of a large Chevrolet stamping. As with the new grille, this borrows heavily from the full-size Chevrolet Silverado.

There is no mention of interior or mechanical updates for the 2021 model year. Official pricing from Chevrolet hasn't been announced, but we've heard that the base model will be dropped and the new entry-level Colorado – the Extended Cab Work Truck – will start at $26,395. That's an apples-to-apples increase of $500 from 2020, but it's $4,000 more than the previous entry-level Colorado you could get.

Availability isn't yet known, but Chevy says production is slated to begin at the end of June.