The updates for the BMW M5 and Mercedes-AMG E63 debuted just a day apart. While Mercedes offers its high-performance, mid-sizer as both a sedan and a wagon, folks can only get BMW as a four-door. In this rendering, artist j.b.cars shows us how the newly refreshed M5 would look as an estate. The result is a handsome way to haul the whole family at high speed.

Since the 5 Series Touring exists, it's not too hard to imagine how an M5 wagon would look. In front, the refreshed M5 has a slightly larger grille. The enlargement isn't nearly as much as the latest 7 Series, though, which is a good thing to our eyes. The designers also tweak the headlights to incorporate more angular running lights. The inlets in the corners of the fascia have a different shape, too.

At the back, there's a fresh design for the diffuser and dual exhaust tips coming out of each corner. This rendering adds a hatchback with a spoiler at the tip of the roof. The black trim indicates that this one is specifically the M5 Competition

While the designers had the opportunity to adjust the M5's appearance, the engineers left the 4.4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine alone. In standard form, the mill makes 600 horsepower (447 kilowatts) and 553 pound-feet (750 Newton-meters) of torque, and the Competition pushes the figures to 617 hp (460 kW) and 553 lb-ft.

While not visible in this rendering, the biggest changes for the refreshed M5 are actually on the inside. The model uses BMW's Live Cockpit system running iDrive 7 with two 12.3-inch screens – one for infotainment duty and the other for the instruments.